Michael Caine, 90, announces his retirement from acting

LONDON — British actor and two-time Oscar winner Michael Caine, 90, has said he will retire from acting following the release of his latest film.

“I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well I am now,” Caine told BBC radio in an interview broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 14.

“I’ve figured I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and had incredible reviews ... What am I going to do that will beat this?”

Caine stars in “The Great Escaper” opposite Glenda Jackson, who died in June shortly after completing her part in the film. The film is based on the true story of a World War II veteran who escapes from a care home to attend D-Day anniversary celebrations in France.

“The only parts I’m liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85,” Caine told the BBC. “So I thought, I might as well leave with all this.”

Caine won Oscars for the 1986 film “Hannah and Her Sisters” and “The Cider House Rules” in 1999, both of them as best supporting actor. He also starred in movies such as “Alfie,” “Get Carter” and “Educating Rita.”