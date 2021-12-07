Meryl Streep had no idea what Jonah Hill meant when he called her the GOAT

Meryl Streep is arguably one of the "greatest of all time" when it comes to her talents on the silver screen, and when her "Don't Look Up" co-star Jonah Hill tried to tell her just that, it didn't exactly go as planned.

The film legend didn’t know what Hill meant when he referred to her as the GOAT.

“What do you call Mrs. Streep?” Savannah Guthrie asked Hill when he appeared with Streep Tuesday on TODAY.

In a movie full of stars, including Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep may outshine them all in "Don't Look Up." Niko Tavernise / Netflix

“Boss,” Streep replied.

“The boss,” he agreed.

“I call her the GOAT — the greatest of all time,” he added.

Savannah then said she heard that Hill had been calling Streep the GOAT, but the "It's Complicated" star didn’t know what the term meant.

“I thought, ‘Why is he calling me a GOAT?’ And I sort of thought, ‘Well, you kind of look like a goat,’” she said.

“Not true,” Hill chimed in.

She is the GOAT! Streep shows off her third Oscar after winning for best actress for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in "The Iron Lady" at the Academy Awards in 2012. Jason Merritt / TERM / Getty Images

“I didn’t know what that meant,” Streep said. “I’m not up on things.”

Hill then explained how the misunderstanding originated and how their “Don’t Look Up” co-star Jennifer Lawrence came to the rescue.

“We’re doing interviews. Obviously, everyone in the world respects Meryl more than anything in the world, myself included,” Hill said. “And then Jen (Lawrence) filled her in. Meryl was saying, ‘Oh, I think he keeps calling me a goat,’ and then Jen Lawrence was like, ‘No, it stands for greatest of all time.’ It's a massive compliment and not a grotesque diss that I would never say anyway.”

“I just thought it was, I don't know, a cute little thing,” she said.

“She’s the best,” Hill said.

Hill, of course, may very well be on the money by calling Streep — the siren of cinema, the maestro of movies, the first lady of film — the GOAT. She owns the record for the most Academy Award nominations with 21 and has three wins, picking up two of those trophies before Hill, who has been nominated for a pair of Oscars himself, was even born. She's notched nominations in five different decades and is still going strong at 72, so it's not far-fetched to think she can add a sixth decade to the list.

In “Don’t Look Up,” Streep plays the president of the United States, and Hill acts as her chief of staff and son who remain skeptical when they are told a comet is hurtling toward Earth. The movie features an A-list cast of actors, who might be considered GOATs themselves if it wasn’t for Streep, including fellow Oscar winners Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett. Other cast members include Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry and Ariana Grande.

You can see the GOAT and the rest of the star-studded cast when “Don’t Look Up” hits theaters Dec. 10. The film will also be available to stream on Netflix beginning Dec. 24.