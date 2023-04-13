'Little Mermaid' sneak peek shows Melissa McCarthy's transformation into Ursula, tentacles and all

Ursula is getting her close up in the latest sneak peek of “The Little Mermaid."

With the live-action film just a little over a month away, Disney shared a look at how the movie came together. In the clip released April 13, Melissa McCarthy describes her character as “dishy and conniving."

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Walt Disney Studios via YouTube

Awkwafina, who voices Scuttle, adds, “She’s hilarious and terrifying.”

As director Rob Marshall talks about how “extraordinary” McCarthy is, viewers see Ursula make a deal with Ariel (Halle Bailey). In the original film, Ariel asks Ursula to turn her into a human, and in exchange, she gives up her voice.

“I’ve been watching you for a long time now, dearie,” Ursula says, before a wide shot of her tentacles twirling against a fiery background flashes on screen. “We got a deal?”

“I mean, I just gave you the premium package, kid,” she adds.

Bailey also shows off her incredible vocals in the snippet and expresses how the original 1989 animated film changed her life.

“When I first saw the original 'Little Mermaid,' my whole world changed,” the actor and singer says. “Like so many of us little girls, we all just wanted to be mermaids.”

“The Little Mermaid” also stars Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, Noma Dumezweni as The Queen, Art Malik as Sir Grimsby and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

Earlier this month, McCarthy shared the inspiration behind her Ursula, saying she “100 percent” used drag as an influence.

“There’s a drag queen that lives in me. I’m always right on the verge of going full-time with her,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “She’s the villain, but there’s such an edge to her.”

“To keep the humor and the sadness and the edginess to Ursula is everything I want in a character — and frankly, everything I want in a drag queen,” she added.

Lin-Manuel Miranda — who worked with original “The Little Mermaid” composer Alan Menken on three new songs — also teased Ursula’s signature number, “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” telling the outlet, “She brings all of the delicious camp from the original, but then also is just scary.”

“If that’s your favorite song, you’re going to be happy," he added.

“The Little Mermaid” arrives in theaters May 26.