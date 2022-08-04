Melanie Lynskey opens up about being body-shamed as a size 4 while filming 'Coyote Ugly'

Melanie Lynskey is no stranger to body-shaming.

Earlier this year, the “Yellowjackets” star spoke openly about how she experienced it from a member of the production team on the Showtime series — and about how her co-stars defended her.

But a now it’s clear the 45-year-old's experience with the body-shaming that goes on in Tinseltown began long before that.

In fact, in a recent interview, she recalled how much pressure she and her fellow stars on the set of 2000's "Coyote Ugly" felt about their bodies and how one costume designer expressed disappointment upon seeing her for the first time.

Izabella Miko, Adam Garcia, Melanie Lynskey and Piper Perabo in "Coyote Ugly," 2000. Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

"All the girls had this regimen they had to go on," she told The Hollywood Reporter of her co-stars in the musical dramedy. "It was ridiculous."

While she noted that leading lady Piper Perabo bore most of the scrutiny when it came to looks, Lynskey went into detail her own alarming experiences on set.

Melanie Lynskey at the premiere of her new movie "Coyote Ugly" on July 31, 2000 in Los Angeles, Calif. Paul Smith / Alamy Stock Photo

"I was already starving myself and as thin as I could possibly be for this body, and I was still a (size) four," she remembered. "That was already (with) people putting a lot of Spanx on me in wardrobe fittings and being very disappointed when they saw me, the costume designer being like, 'Nobody told me there would be girls like you.' Really intense feedback about my physicality, my body, people doing my makeup and being like, 'I’m just going to help you out by giving you a bit more of a jawline and stuff.'"

She summed it up by saying that the feedback she got "was constantly like, 'You’re not beautiful. You’re not beautiful.'"

But after news of her comments to THR began to spread Wednesday, Lynskey took to Twitter to clear up a couple of the finer points about what she went through all those years ago.

"I see this has become a headline so please let me clarify some things!" she wrote. "The costume designer who initially worked on Coyote Ugly left for some reason, & a lovely kind woman named Marlene Stewart took over and she was AWESOME. The first person was mean, the person credited was not."

In follow-up tweets, she explained, "Just nervous that people will google 'Coyote ugly costume designer' and think that Marlene was not nice when she was just the greatest. ... And my answer was kind of a jumble- I had experiences with makeup artists offering to help my face look better but that did not happen on Coyote Ugly. The hair and makeup team were amazing and so kind and among the best I’ve ever worked with."

Lynskey apologized for any confusion and wrote that she wasn't "in the business of publicly shaming people."

"It’s my worst nightmare that someone who was wonderful will be identified as a problem based on something I said in an interview!" she added. "I want to be honest about my experiences but I’m learning that I should probably edit myself as it’s so easy for 'telephone' as you say to happen."