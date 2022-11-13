Megan Fox shut down an internet troll who commented on a picture of her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as characters from The Legend of Zelda video game. In the photo, which Fox, 36, posted on Instagram on Friday, the couple is dressed up in elaborate Zelda and Link garb.

In the caption, Fox wrote a playful message about the elf ears they were sporting to transform into the Nintendo characters.

“Very seriously looked into elf ear modification after this. @grimes let me know if you find someone,” she joked, referring to the artist and musician known for her mystical getups.

But not all fans had something nice to say about the photos in which Fox wears a high cut bodysuit and has what appears to be a small black mark is visible on her bikini line.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen on October 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. jfizzy/Star Max / GC Images

“All that money and she can’t buy a razor,” commented one person. “She’s off my ‘list.’”

Fox’s response was swift and cutting. “Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo? Either way I’m devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you’d wife me,” she replied to the comment.

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, 32, otherwise seemed to be delighting in playing dress up on Instagram again. For Halloween, the pair went as a 90’s version of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. Attending the annual Casamigos Halloween party together, they channeled the infamous former couple with an uncanny resemblance to a photo of them attending the 1995 opening party of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Casamigos

This isn’t the first time Fox has clapped back at internet trolls. Last month, the Transformers star took on a poster who asked if she knew where her kids were after posting a series of selfies.

“Where your kids at?” someone wrote in the comments.

“Wait wait wait, I...have kids?!?” Fox replied. “Oh my god I knew I forgot something!!

“Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

The star’s sarcastic response has since gotten over 1,750 likes.

