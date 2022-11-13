IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Black Friday sales are already happening — 70 deals from Walmart, Target, more

Megan Fox responds to body-shaming comment on Halloween photo: 'Devastated to be off your list'

The actress, who was posing in costume, clarified that she has a tattoo, not an unshaven bikini line.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged: See the ring

00:47
By Ronnie Koenig

Megan Fox shut down an internet troll who commented on a picture of her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as characters from The Legend of Zelda video game. In the photo, which Fox, 36, posted on Instagram on Friday, the couple is dressed up in elaborate Zelda and Link garb.

In the caption, Fox wrote a playful message about the elf ears they were sporting to transform into the Nintendo characters.

“Very seriously looked into elf ear modification after this. @grimes let me know if you find someone,” she joked, referring to the artist and musician known for her mystical getups.    

But not all fans had something nice to say about the photos in which Fox wears a high cut bodysuit and has what appears to be a small black mark is visible on her bikini line.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 31, 2022
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen on October 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.jfizzy/Star Max / GC Images

“All that money and she can’t buy a razor,” commented one person. “She’s off my ‘list.’”

Fox’s response was swift and cutting. “Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo? Either way I’m devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you’d wife me,” she replied to the comment.

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, 32, otherwise seemed to be delighting in playing dress up on Instagram again. For Halloween, the pair went as a 90’s version of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. Attending the annual Casamigos Halloween party together, they channeled the infamous former couple with an uncanny resemblance to a photo of them attending the 1995 opening party of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  


Casamigos Halloween Party Returns In Beverly Hills - Inside
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Casamigos

This isn’t the first time Fox has clapped back at internet trolls. Last month, the Transformers star took on a poster who asked if she knew where her kids were after posting a series of selfies.

“Where your kids at?” someone wrote in the comments.

“Wait wait wait, I...have kids?!?” Fox replied. “Oh my god I knew I forgot something!!

“Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

The star’s sarcastic response has since gotten over 1,750 likes.

Ronnie Koenig is a writer for TODAY.com, covering the food and pop culture beats. She also writes about health and wellness, parenting and relationships for NBC Better and TMRW x TODAY, serves as a senior editor for New Jersey Family, and contributes to The New York Times and Real Simple. She is a graduate of Barnard College and a mom of twins.