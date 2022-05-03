Queen of the rom-com Meg Ryan returns with new romance film — here are the details

Meg Ryan is returning to rom-coms.

The "Sleepless in Seattle" star, 60, is set to direct and star alongside former "X-Files" actor David Duchovny in the upcoming "What Happens Later," reported Variety.

Ryan confirmed the news herself Tuesday on Instagram when she posted a promo poster for the film, captioning it "HERE WE GO!!"

Of course, Ryan became a household name in the 1980s and 1990s starring in some of Hollywood’s most beloved rom-coms, including “When Harry Met Sally...,” "Sleepless in Seattle" and "You've Got Mail."

Her classic looks from those timeless movies even became a hot TikTok trend last fall.

Ryan and Billy Crystal in a scene from 1989's "When Harry Met Sally..." Everett Collection

“What Happens Later,” according to Variety, tells the story of former lovers Willa (Ryan) and Bill (Duchovny), who can’t help but reunite decades after their split when both find themselves “snowed in, in-transit, at an airport overnight.”

Willa is described as an “independent spirit” who is free of any ties, while the recently-separated Bill is “reassessing his life and his relationships with his estranged wife and daughter.” The two spend their unexpected night together revisiting their past and wondering what might have been.

The movie is based on the play “Shooting Star” by American playwright Steven Dietz. Dietz teamed up with Ryan and novelist Kirk Lynn to co-write its screenplay.

Fans responded to Ryan's post with excitement, telling the star they can't wait to see her again the silver screen.

"Finally! You’ve been missed!" one wrote.

"Oh, this made my day! So looking forward to seeing you! ☀️" gushed another.

"What Happens Later" marks the second time Ryan will direct a feature film. She made her directorial debut with the 2015 drama “Ithaca,” which starred the late Sam Shephard.