The ‘Mean Girls’ movie musical is coming — here’s the main cast

Paramount’s upcoming “Mean Girls” movie musical has set its main cast — and it’s so fetch.

Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Jaquel Spivey and Auli’i Cravalho will star in the film, based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical adapted from the iconic 2004 movie. Rapp, who played Regina George in the Broadway musical, will reprise her role in the film. Rice, Spivey and Cravalho will play Cady, Damian and and Janis, respectively.

Renee Rapp arrives for the Variety Power of Women event. Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Original film and stage musical writer Tina Fey is penning the movie, with Arturo Perez and and Samantha Jayne directing. The music is by Jeff Richmond with lyrics from Nell Benjamin.

Lorne Michaels is producing with Fey. Erin David, Caroline Maroney, and Micah Frank are overseeing for Broadway Video, and Eric Gurian and Richmond for Little Stranger. Paramount Pictures is adapting the film for Paramount+.

Jaquel Spivey attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event, Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Rapp can currently be seen starring in Season 2 of HBO Max’s “Sex Lives of College Girls.” She also recently released her first EP, “Everything to Everyone.” Rice broke out last year starring opposite Kate Winslet on HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” and has recently starred in Paramount+’s “Honor Society” and Netflix’s “Senior Year.” Cravalho became a household voice in 2016 when she was cast as the lead in Disney’s “Moana,” and has since appeared in Netflix’s “All Together Now” and Hulu’s “Crush.” Tony and Grammy-nominated Spivey made his professional theater debut as Usher in Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “A Strange Loop.”

Auli'i Cravalho attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Slumberland." Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

