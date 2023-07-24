Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling say their characters don't kiss in "Barbie" because it wouldn't have made sense logistically.

The Ken actor said in a recent joint interview with the Barbie actor that kissing was in the initial plans, but didn't make the final cut.

“It was so funny trying to figure out what their idea of kissing might be,” he said during the interview with Robbie. “I’m so glad all of that got cut out.”

In the movie, which premiered July 21, Ken and Barbie live as dolls in Barbieland. No water comes out when they shower, and they drink from empty glasses — similarly to how people play with the dolls in real life. Kissing would've come with the same like-a-doll adjustment, both actors said.

"We were like should we do like a ... thing,” Robbie said, nearly hitting herself in the face.

"They’re just banging," Gosling added of how dolls kiss.

"Yeah, you're just banging them together being like that’s what adults do," Robbie quipped.

Earlier in the interview, Robbie said not kissing wasn't her first choice.

"Uh, no, that didn’t feel like a win for me," she said when asked if she was happy about not kissing Gosling.

"And all of my girlfriends were like, ‘You did a whole movie with him and you don’t kiss? What is wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!’” she recalled.

“I was like, ‘I know, I can’t take that one off my list,’” she said.

Outside of Barbieland, it may just happen. Gosling is "in talks" to star in a prequel to "Ocean's Eleven" alongside Robbie, Variety reported in August 2022.