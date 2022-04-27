See a first look of Margot Robbie as Barbie in the upcoming live-action movie

Margot Robbie is a Barbie girl, living in a Barbie world — thanks to the upcoming live-action "Barbie" movie, set to hit theaters in the summer of 2023.

Robbie plays the titular role of Barbie — and, based on photos, she is poised to put a bubbly, modern spin on the doll that made its debut in 1959 through Mattel.

In a photo tweeted by the Warner Bros. Studios account, Robbie is seen dressed in a blue and white striped halter top, with a matching cobalt bracelet and headband, reflecting the Malibu-Barbie aesthetic.

Naturally, Robbie-as-Barbie is driving her iconic, hot-pink Barbie Chevrolet Corvette convertible, and is sporting her signature Barbie smile — the ultimate accessory.

Note that the car is parked in front of an equally pink wall — perhaps a glimpse into Barbie's interior design aesthetics. The Barbie Dream House era lives on.

"Barbie" will premiere on July 21, 2023, produced in collaboration with Warner Bros. Studios, Mattel Films, and Robbie's production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

Robbie isn't the only A-lister bringing a human spark to a once-plastic character. Ryan Gosling will play Ken, Barbie's photogenic and kind boyfriend. The cast also includes Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, and Emma Mackey.

Greta Gerwig, who received a best director Academy Award nomination for “Lady Bird,” will direct and co-write the screenplay with her partner, Noah Baumbach.

This marks the most recent iteration of the doll's history. Barbie was launched in 1959 wearing an outfit that paid homage to 1950s stars like Marilyn Monroe, Rita Hayworth and Elizabeth Taylor, according to Barbie's website.

Her clothes, and her values, changed with the times. Limited edition Barbie dolls are tribute to inspirational women, like the recent one dedicated to journalist Ida B. Wells.

Today, Barbie has a YouTube channel, where she "vlogs" to chronicle her daily life, much like a regular YouTuber.

In one vlog, a computer animated version of Barbie explains what the "sorry reflex" is, and challenges her female viewers to go a whole day without saying sorry as a reflexive response. In another video from October 2020, Barbie and her friend Nikki discuss racism and how to have difficult conversations.

The details of "Barbie's" plot are yet to be released — so in the meantime, we'll be singing "Barbie Girl" by Aqua in our heads with a slight edit: "Come on Robbie, let's go party."