Here we go again!

Much of the cast of the iconic movie version of "Mamma Mia!" seems to be down to do a third film.

In a Vogue oral history published on Sept. 14 in honor of "Mamma Mia!" turning 15 years old, many of the stars of the film said they would be happy to come back to do a third round as their characters.

The film, for the uninitiated, tells the story of a single mother, Donna (played by Meryl Streep), who runs a dilapidated inn on a remote Greek island and her spirited 20-year-old daughter, Sophie (played by Amanda Seyfried), is about to get married but doesn't know the identity of her father. She invites three men who could possibly her father to her wedding on the gorgeous island and chaos ensues — all to the glorious tunes of ABBA, the Swedish pop group.

The wedding scene from the first "Mamma Mia!" film. Alamy

The second film — titled "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!" — is set in the same universe. It tells the early story of Donna (played by Lily James) as a young hippie and the misadventures that led her to the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi. The movie also flashes to the present, where Sophie is trying to open her now-dead mother's inn.

The third film, which has not been written, would have to pick up from the end of the second, which means Streep's fan-favorite character would be either dead or somehow reincarnated. That said, Streep says she's on board anyway.

"I’m up for anything," she told Vogue. "I’ll have to schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there’s an idea that excites me, I’m totally there."

Streep added that she'd told producer Judy Craymer that " if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that."

"Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died," she said.

Craymer told Vogue she had been "chastised on social media for killing off Meryl" but she hadn't done it "on purpose."

"She (Streep) was hesitant about doing another film because she doesn’t typically do sequels," Craymer explained. "But I know she loved coming back to film her scenes for 'Here We Go Again!' She felt the love around her and the joy of reuniting with those people, so I think that made her more open to the prospect of a third."

Craymer said that if she'd had it her way, a third "Mamma Mia" would already have been made.

"There has to be another one because people want it," she said. "The trouble is we’re all getting older, and in the world of "Mamma Mia!," things take their time. But we couldn’t be in a better place as far as having a cast who are eager to do it."

Streep and Seyfried in the first film to the tune of "Slipping Through My Fingers." Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

The Vogue story also had quotes from Seyfried, the film's Sophie, who said she'd do a third "Mamma Mia!" for free if she could.

"I dare you to show me one person who doesn’t want a third 'Mamma Mia!'" she said. Regardless, Seyfried expressed her doubts that it would happen.

"Nobody is saying no, but nobody is saying yes either," she said. "The powers that be probably can’t afford us to be honest. I hate to say it, because would I do 'Mamma Mia 3' for free — of course I would — but that’s not the business we’re in."

Seyfried's on-screen dads — played by Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, and Stellan Skarsgård — also said they would be on-board.

Firth said he'd had a blast filming the first two films and would love to come back.

"There just has to be a good enough idea to reunite us," Firth said. "It doesn’t have to be a good idea in any lofty sense, but it just has to be a good enough script to give us another go."

Brosnan agreed.

"Judy (Craymer) knows where to find me if they wanna have a third go around," he said. "I think everybody would feel the same way if she said, 'I have a story, I have the script.' We’d all do it in a heartbeat."

"I will be in an urn by the time there’s a script for "Mamma Mia 3," but I will gladly participate as a pile of ashes," Skarsgård told the outlet.

Streep as Donna in "Mamma Mia!" Youtube / Universal Studios

The third film has been requested by fans of the cult-classic feel-good musical. Craymer told Vogue that people write on her Instagram asking for a third film regularly.

"People always comment on my Instagram: 'Come on, you coward, give us 'Mamma Mia 3!'" she said, adding that now ABBA has released new music, she might be able to make a third movie. "I think I may get my way. I definitely picture 'Mamma Mia!' as a trilogy."

It took about a decade between the first two films to make the sequel happen, so it's entirely possible Craymer and company are able to pull things together for a third.

As for Streep, she quipped to Vogue:

"We may have to call it 'Grand-Mamma Mia!' by the time we make it!"