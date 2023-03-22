Lucy Liu reveals she took nude portraits of Drew Barrymore in 'Charlie's Angels' dressing room

Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu have a deep friendship that spans decades.

Liu made an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where the two pals revealed that the “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” actor took nude photos of Barrymore while they filmed “Charlie’s Angels.”

“Do you know what I was actually trying to find?” Barrymore asked Liu. “I’m doing a mad scramble…I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on the set of ‘Charlie’s’ in my dressing room.”

“I have them. I do, of course,” Liu said, with Barrymore replying that she “would love to borrow them.”

Liu added, “And you look gorgeous, as you still do. And you’re so natural and, you know, playful and having a great time. I have a series of portraits of so many people — with and without clothes on, guys.”

Barrymore, Liu and Cameron Diaz starred in the 2000 action film “Charlie’s Angels,” as well as its 2003 sequel “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.”

In the latest mini reunion, Liu and Barrymore went down memory lane while looking at a photo from their “Charlie’s Angels” days.

“I remember pain,” Liu said looking at the snapshot, which shows both of them putting one leg up ready to fight while Diaz is in the middle crouched down with her arms out. “I remember that they had to connect our legs to a wire to hold them up like that because it’s impossible, right? Because you would have to slant your body over.”

The two actors took a walk down memory lane. The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

Liu also recalled having to scale a fence in heels, but “what a memorable photo it made.”

“We were pretty badass,” Liu said, with Barrymore quickly adding, “Yeah, we were!”

Liu, on her hand, remembered training eight hours a day, five days a week. Barrymore called Liu “dedicated,” but said she and Diaz “were so naughty sometimes.”

“She was naughty,” Liu told the audience, with Barrymore backing her up and replying, “It’s true, I’m just a naughty girl.”

Barrymore has previously opened up about her close friendship with Liu and Diaz when the three reunited on the premiere episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” in September 2020.

“The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments, we’ve also been there in the small moments and the casual moments and the reason we are such good friends is because it’s real and we go through real stuff with each other,” Barrymore said. “It’s not a Hollywood fairy tale.”

Liu, added at the time that they've “obviously grown and learned and changed.”

“I know that 20 years has gone by but I feel like it was yesterday. I feel just as fresh and as young and as creatively excited as I was when I started,” she said.