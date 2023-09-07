Now you can have “The Little Mermaid” be part of your world.

The live-action version of the 1989 animated Disney classic is available to stream on multiple platforms, most recently Disney+. “The Little Mermaid” follows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who dreams of becoming human. Jonah Hauer-King co-stars as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy is Ursula and Javier Bardem portrays King Triton. Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay also co-star.

Bailey previously spoke about what it meant for her to portray the Disney princess despite facing backlash over the casting.

“I know what it would have meant to me as a little girl to have been able to see a Black Ariel when I was younger,” she said during a September Q&A session on her YouTube channel. “If I would have seen that, it would have changed my whole outlook on life.”

On its opening day, May 26, 2023, the film swam to the No. 1 spot at the box office with $38 million, per Variety. It would go on to make $569,487,599 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

When is "The Little Mermaid" available on streaming?

“The Little Mermaid” is available to stream now on various platforms.

Where can I watch "The Little Mermaid"?

Disney+ subscribers can now watch "The Little Mermaid," directed by Rob Marshall and written by David Magee.

For new subscribers, Disney+ has a limited time offer of $1.99 a month for three months, followed by $7.99 a month thereafter. People can also sign up for the Hulu and Disney+ package, starting at $9.99 per month.

For those who do not have a Disney+ subscription, there are plenty of other options to watch "The Little Mermaid." The musical is also available for digital purchase on platforms like Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, and more.