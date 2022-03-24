Lisa Kudrow weighs in on the possibility of another ‘Romy and Michele’ movie

There's good news for fans of "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" — the self-proclaimed Post-it note inventors may just reunite on the big screen again!

Lisa Kudrow, who played one half of the ditzy duo at the heart of the beloved 1997 comedy, spoke about the possibility of a sequel during a visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday night.

"Yeah, I think it would be fun, if it’s right," the 58-year-old said when the late-night host asked her if she was enthusiastic about a reunion for the reunion flick. "I think it could be very funny."

She's not alone in that sentiment. Fans have long clamored for a sequel that would offer a look at where the women are today. And after 25 years, the timing seems perfect for another Sagebrush High School reunion.

Especially after Kudrow and her former co-star, Mira Sorvino, gave fans some flashback fun at last month's SAG Awards, where they got into character again and presented the award for best ensemble in a comedy series.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino revisited their classic characters onstage at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Santa Monica, California, on Feb. 27, 2022. Reuters, Alamy

"SAG asked us to do it, but Mira said — she doesn’t do anything halfway, by the way, Mira Sorvino — and she said, ‘All right, we have to wear ensembles,'" Kudrow explained. "And I just went, ‘Oh, no. I can’t.’"

She clearly didn't long to return to the pair's typical shiny, sparkling, boa-embellished fashions.

"Someone said tuxedo jackets are trendy, and I went, ‘Oh, great! So a pink tuxedo,’" she recalled, thinking she might get off easy for the SAG Awards appearance. "And then I saw that my stylist said, 'Look at that!' and it’s sequins."

At the time, she had no idea that the spot would lead to renewed calls for a reunion.

"I thought, 'Oh, it will be fun for the 20 people who care,'" she joked.

But now talk of a "Romy and Michele" sequel is getting serious. According to Kudrow, even writer Robin Schiff, who penned both the stage play the original film was based on and the screenplay, is on board.

"She’s been asked," Kudrow noted. "And then this (SAG Awards appearance happened), and she’s like, ‘Well, OK!’"

That's the latest from the writer and the woman who starred as Michele. But what about Romy? Back in 2017, Sorvino was asked about a sequel herself and seemed open to the idea.

“Well hopefully, one day, there will be a movie about what they’re doing today,” she told Entertainment Weekly.