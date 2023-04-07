Some things in life you just can't explain.

On the Wednesday, April 5, episode of the Hi Jinkx! podcast, Lisa Ann Walter, who's known for playing nanny Chessy in Lindsay Lohan's 1998 remake of "The Parent Trap," said that she gave birth to her twins on the same day that Lohan's characters were said to be born in the film.

“The first two were born in Jersey because I lived first in Jersey City and then in Southern New Jersey,” Walter said of her kids. “And then I have identical boy twins — and they were born on the same day as the twins in ‘The Parent Trap’ on Oct. 11. And they were born out here in L.A., down in Santa Monica.”

In the flick, Lohan played identical twins, Hallie and Annie, who try to get their parents together after they found out they were separated at birth.

Lindsay Lohan as identical twins Annie and Hallie in the 1998 film, "The Parent Trap." AJ Pics / Alamy Stock

While talking about the strange coincidence to host Jinkx Monsoon from "RuPaul’s Drag Race," Walter said she called up "The Parent Trap" director Nancy Meyers to ask her, "What hex did you put on me?"

"I mean, it’s weird!" Walter added.

Lisa Ann Walter and Simon Kunz in "The Parent Trap." AJ Pics / Alamy Stock

After the "Parent Trap," Walter went on to do more amazing projects like "Bruce Almighty" and "GLOW" before she landed the role of second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti in Quinta Brunson's "Abbott Elementary."

While appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show" in March 2022, Walter said the kids on the show instantly recognized her when she stepped on set because of the continuing popularity of the Disney film.

“My boss, Quinta Brunson, who created the show and stars in it and is all of 32 years old, she’s like, ‘That is an entire baby that just recognized you from a movie that is 28 years old!’” Walter said.

When Clarkson asked her why she thought "The Parent Trap" was such a successful film, Walter said it's simply because it's "a great movie.”