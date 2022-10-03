Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix holiday rom-com

Amid celebration of Means Girls Day on Oct. 3, Netflix announced that Lindsay Lohan is hitting the screen once again — this time, for a holiday romantic comedy called "Falling for Christmas."

Netflix Tudum dropped the initial news of the upcoming rom-com in a press release, sharing everything from plot summary to why Lohan signed on to do the film in the first place.

Falling For Christmas. (L to R) Chord Overstreet as Jake, Lindsay Lohan as Sierra in Falling for Christmas. Scott Everett White / Netflix

In the movie, Lohan plays Sierra, a hotel heiress who finds herself with amnesia after getting into a skiing accident. She then meets a blue-collared widower, played by actor Chord Overstreet, and his daughter, who care for Sierra during her recovery in the days leading up to Christmas.

Lohan told Netflix Tudum that the opportunity to return to the genre that launched her career is part of the reason she was drawn to the project.

“It’s such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy and I miss doing those kinds of movies,” Lohan said.

Falling For Christmas. (L to R) Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake, Olivia Perez as Avy, in Falling for Christmas. Scott Everett White / Netflix

When reflecting on her character, Lohan described Sierra in three words: “Extravagant. Temperamental. Glamorous."

Lohan told Tudum that she enjoyed filming the movie, and even learned some new skills along the way.

“All the stunt scenes were really fun for me because I haven’t gotten to do that much in a lot of my films,” she says, such as "flying off the hill, attempting to ski well and not doing it."

“Falling for Christmas” marks Lohan’s first movie collaboration with Netflix. The movie premieres on Netflix Nov. 10, and the trailer is set to come out Oct. 5.