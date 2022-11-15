Did you spot Lindsay Lohan's sister in 'Falling for Christmas'?

Eagle-eyed fans of Lindsay Lohan might have spotted a familiar face in her new Netflix film, "Falling for Christmas."

The actor’s younger sister, Aliana Lohan, makes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in the Christmas movie, playing a stylist named Bianca.

In her role, the 28-year-old works with Lindsay's character, hotel heiress Sierra Belmont. Early on in the film, a glam squad appears in Sierra's hotel room with clothes, makeup and the like.

Standing in front of a wardrobe rack, Bianca asks, "Dress or slacks?"

"I don't know. Is that pleather?" Sierra wonders.

"Vegan leather," Bianca replies and Sierra walks away.

Aliana Lohan as Bianca (left), Lindsay Lohan as Sierra (middle), and Chase Ramsey as Terry (right). Scott Everett White / Netflix

Bianca appears in the lobby of the hotel with Sierra and is later spotted outside her hotel room waiting to be let inside. The only problem? The heiress is nowhere to be found because she had a skiing accident and ended up with a case of amnesia.

Flash forward to the end of the film, and Bianca shows up once again with members of Sierra's glam squad, but this time it's after Sierra has had a total change in perspective and has fallen for another man, Jake Russell (Chord Overstreet), who is much more genuine than her fiancé.

Bianca approaches Sierra with a glittery dress and says, "I found this gorgeous piece just flown in from Milan." But she replies, "I think I'm going to go simple today."

This is hardly the first time the Lohan sisters have teamed up professionally. Aliana has appeared in three of her sister's films, including "The Parent Trap," "Life-Size" and "I Know Who Killed Me."

The Lohans both earned singing credits on the "Falling for Christmas" soundtrack as well. Lindsay recorded a "Jingle Bell Rock" cover, while her sister sang a new song titled, "Without You."

The sisters were thrilled to work together once again on the new film. Ash Bean / The Drew Barrymore Show

During an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Nov. 15, the sisters talked about the process of working together on the film.

"It was really fun,” Lindsay told Ross Mathews.

"And you also have a song in the film too, right?" he asked Aliana.

"I wrote that song about a year ago and then it was placed beautifully in the film. I'm very grateful," she said.