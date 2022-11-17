Lindsay Lohan reveals husband secretly proposed while filming for 'Falling for Christmas'

Lindsay Lohan had a case of life imitating art while filming her Netflix movie "Falling for Christmas."

Early on in the film, her character's boyfriend proposes to her. And as it turns out, the star also got engaged in real life while filming the project.

Lohan, 36, shared new details about married life and the story behind her engagement during the latest episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." When Ross Mathews asked how married life is, the actor was positively beaming.

“It’s great. He’s a great man and I found my partner. And you never know if that’s going to happen in life,” she gushed.

Lohan tied the knot with Bader Shammas earlier this year and Mathews told her she looks so happy while speaking about her husband.

“Thank you, I am,” she said. “I get really shy still talking about it.”

When asked why, Lohan elaborated a bit more.

“I think it’s the excitement and also I feel like when you have a partner you become protective of the two of you in a different way, which I’ve come into that recently,” she said.

The "Mean Girls" star also revealed that her romantic man popped the question while she was filming her latest Netflix release.

"He proposed to me on the set of ‘Falling for Christmas’ — not on the set but off set while we were filming. And I had to not tell anyone cuz I didn’t want it to distract from our work and stuff,” she explained. “So I was holding it in that I was engaged and I’m getting engaged in the movie and I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’”

The couple, who got married in April but announced their nuptials over the summer, is feeling the newlywed bliss, and Lohan said she always knew that Shammas was "the one."

"Did you know right away?" Mathews asked her.

"I did. I said it to him. I was like, 'I think I'm gonna marry you one day.' I think he thought I was crazy," she said.

"Did you think you were crazy?" Mathews replied.

"No, I felt it. I knew it," she said.