Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried from the cast of the popular chick flick "Mean Girls" sat down for a much-needed reunion for an interview with Interview Magazine, published on Nov. 30.

Among the topics of conversation? Whether they hope to reprise the roles in the famous high school-set movie, written by Tina Fey. S

Much has changed since “Mean Girls” premiered 18 years ago. Since then, the movie’s turned into a hit Broadway musical. In 2011, “Mean Girls 2” featuring a new cast came out. (The movie differed from the original movie.)

“I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on ‘Mean Girls' on Broadway” Seyfried said during the reunion.

“That would be really fun,” Lohan replied.

During the reunion Lohan mentioned rumors she's heard of a "Mean Girls 2" movie musical.

"I don’t know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no.' We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone," Lohan said.

“Yeah. It would just be completely different,” Seyfried responded.

For now, they're waiting on Fey, the creator of the original movie.

"Anyway, Tina (Fey) is busy. She’ll get around to it. Listen, we’re all part of each other’s worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults," Seyfried said.

"Yeah, everyone’s still the same. It’s fun to have certain memories that we can’t share with anyone else," Lohan replied.

Both actors said they've grown since "Mean Girls," which they filmed as teenagers. Lohan played the main character Cady who moves to the U.S. after years living in Africa and finds high school an ... adjustment. Seyfried was Karen, a popular girl with weather-telling abilities.

Lohan was 16 and the only cast member still in school when they filmed. Seyfried was 17.

No longer 17 but a married mom of two, Seyfried says she owns her role in "Mean Girls."

"Now I’m like, 'I was Karen in 'Mean Girls'!' I’m very proud of it. You had a lot to do with where it went and what it was. I don’t know if you know that. I’m sure you felt the pressure but it didn’t seem like you did," Seyfried told Lohan.

They both think people still see them as teenagers — specifically, as their characters. Lohan, looking back, said she didn't predict what the movie's legacy would be. She was too busy "having fun," she said.

"I had a feeling, just because you don’t always have that much fun making movies and I knew it was going to show through. But I never realized what it would be, still today," Lohan says.