Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks make their red carpet debut

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are making it red carpet official.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the couple attended the premiere of Hemsworth's new film, "Poker Face," together in Sydney.

Brooks, 24, wore a sleeveless gold dress with a high neckline while Hemsworth, 32, opted for a classic black suit with a thin black tie.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks attend the Australian premiere of "Poker Face" Nov. 15. Don Arnold / WireImage

The "Hunger Games" star was previously married to Miley Cyrus. The pair announced that they were going to split in 2019 after eight months of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus’ representative told TODAY in a statement.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," the rep continued.

After they called it quits, Hemsworth started to spend some time with Brooks, an Australian model who has an acting credit in 2018's "Unremarkable." In May 2020, he told People that they were quarantining together in his native Phillip Island, Australia.

Liam Hemsworth shared that he and Gabriella Brooks quarantined together in 2020. Don Arnold / WireImage

“It’s just a very mellow area where I grew up,” he said. “It’s quiet and it’s a beautiful spot. I’m able to see the ocean from my house.”

Hemsworth shared that he was spending his time surfing and playing scrabble with Brooks.

“I used to play with my grandma when I was a kid. She loved Scrabble,” he said. “It made me nostalgic and brought back memories.”

In June 2021, the couple went Instagram official when Hemsworth shared pictures of the pair at the Gold Dinner 2021 charity gala in Sydney alongside his brother Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, and Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso.

The event was hosted by the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation to raise funds for children and adolescents with mental health issues.

When he shared pictures with Brooks at the gala, Hemsworth he wrote that he had a "fantastic night."