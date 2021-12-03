IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lea Thompson has funny reaction to ‘son’ Michael J. Fox’s AARP magazine cover

Lorraine Baines McFly is feeling a little old now that Marty McFly has reached retirement age.
Studio Publicity Still from Back to the Future Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox © 1985 Universal All Rights Reserved File Reference # 31703379THA For Editorial Use Only
Lorraine Baines McFly herself, Lea Thompson, had some fun with "Back to the Future" co-star Michael J. Fox, aka her son Marty, who graces the cover of AARP The Magazine. Alamy Stock
By Scott Stump

Lea Thompson has lived long enough to see her "son" Michael J. Fox reach retirement age.

Hopefully this doesn’t cause a chain reaction that unravels the very fabric of the space-time continuum and destroys the entire universe.

The actor had some fun this week with her "Back to the Future" co-star, who appears on the cover of the latest issue of AARP The Magazine.

"Ummm my son is on the cover of @AARP makes me feel proud," she tweeted with a picture of the cover. "And a bit old."

Thompson, of course, famously played Lorraine Baines McFly, the mother of Fox's character, Marty McFly, in the iconic ‘80s movie.

“Now THIS is heavy,” AARP tweeted, referencing one of Fox's famous “Back to the Future" lines.

Fox has reached retirement age while living with Parkinson's disease for 30 years, serving as an inspiration and a tireless fundraiser in the fight against the degenerative disorder of the central nervous system.

In real life, Thompson and Fox are both 60 and still marvel at the staying power of the 1985 hit in which they play teenagers outside of the scenes where Thompson portrays his adult mother.

The old friends were part of a remote cast reunion last year on “Reunited Apart with Josh Gad” that had them reminiscing about the trilogy of films.

“I didn’t really have any idea that this movie would still have people that want to talk about it. That’s so incredible,” Thompson said.


