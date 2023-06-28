The Jenny Han universe is ever-expanding, and Lana Condor is passing the torch.

The “To All the Boys I've Loved Before” star made a name for herself playing high school protagonist Lara Jean in the three-part franchise that concluded in 2021. Anna Cathcart, who played Lara Jean's spunky younger sister, Kitty, has now become the lead in "XO, Kitty," a spinoff of the “To All the Boys” franchise.

When asked about any advice she might have for Cathcart as she continues starring in "XO, Kitty," which was just renewed by Netflix for Season 2, Condor tells TODAY.com she has only praise and pride for the young actress.

“I don’t really have any advice for Anna because I think that she’s just so successful,” Condor tells TODAY.com. “She’s so smart, she’s so prepared all the time. She doesn’t need my advice, she’s crushing it."

Though "XO, Kitty" is not directly based on a book by Han, the show's protagonist, Kitty, is based on Han's original character from "To All the Boys." "XO, Kitty" follows Kitty as she travels to Seoul, South Korea, to attend the same high school her late mother went to and pursue her beloved beau, Dae.

“Anna’s one of the strongest women that I know,” Condor says, continuing on to say that it helps to "surround yourself by good people" when facing quick fame.

Another series created by Han that has been adapted into a TV show is "The Summer I Turned Pretty," with Season 2 premiering on July 14. It stars Lola Tung and is about a teenage girl named Belly navigating a love triangle with two brothers who she grew up with.

While she hasn't met Tung, Condor tells TODAY.com that she appears to be "crushing it as well."

"I've seen people lose themselves. Anna and Lola I'm sure are not going to," she continues.

Many of Han’s books, including those that have been adapted to TV with Condor and Tung as leads, center around coming-of-age stories for high school girls experiencing first love.

“There’s something to be said where I think a lot of people think that they might never meet their 'One,'” Condor says. “And I think that what I love so much about Jenny’s work is her entire work revolves around love, and I think she makes people hopeful.

Condor continues on to say that in a world that's "chaotic and crazy, she thinks "it's nice to balance it a little with something that feels more uplifting and hopeful."

Now that her latest film “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” — an animated mix between action, adventure and comedy — is ready to hit theaters June 30, Condor is "really excited" for her next project, an indie rom-com called "Worth the Wait."

Condor is starring alongside Ross Butler under the direction of Taiwanese director Tom Shu-Yu Lin, reports Deadline. The English-language film, which Condor has dubbed an all-Asian “Love Actually,” features an all-Asian cast including Andrew Koji of “Bullet Train” and Sung Kang of “Fast & Furious.”

“The sense of community was so strong, and your ability to collaborate with each other and create with each other and relate to each other was massive,” Condor says of her experience working with an all-Asian cast. “So I just felt very full and at home with my cast, and they’re all incredible.”

Condor spoke with TODAY.com in 2019 about the importance of representation in Hollywood, and now, the actor says she feels the film industry has “made really, really big strides” in representation since she first started acting, though there is more work to be done.

“It’s like two steps forward, one step back, but at least we’re going forward a little bit,” Condor says. “And I’ve felt very accepted in the industry. I’ve been in a very lucky position where I’m getting very interesting characters that aren’t defined in the stereotypes and classic tropes, which is really, really great, in my opinion.”