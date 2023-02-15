See Lady Gaga in the ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ first look

Lady Gaga is putting on a happy face. Director Todd Phillips has shared a new look at “Joker: Folie à Deux,” posting an image depicting star Joaquin Phoenix in the arms of Gaga.

“Happy Valentines Day,” reads Phillips’ brief caption on Instagram. The image marks the public’s first look at Gaga in the film.

Gaga is reportedly playing a version of the DC Comics character Harley Quinn, a psychiatrist who finds herself smitten with the Joker before taking on his villainous ways. Margot Robbie had previously portrayed Quinn in the “Suicide Squad” films and “Birds of Prey.” Kaley Cuoco voices the character on the ongoing HBO Max animated series “Harley Quinn.”

Gaga confirmed her involvement with the “Joker” sequel last August. The film is reportedly a musical of sorts.

Phillips’ original “Joker” was a critical and commercial smash in 2019, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film in history. The film won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was a major competitor at the year’s Academy Awards, earning 11 nominations and wins for Phoenix in best actor and Hildur Guðnadóttir for best original score.

Warner Bros. will release “Joker: Folie à Deux” in theaters Oct. 4, 2024, five years to the day after the release of the first film.