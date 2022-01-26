IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals has up to 73% off products to help you catch some zzz’s

Lacey Chabert’s daughter had funny reaction after learning mom’s name in ‘Mean Girls’

Chabert's 5-year-old discovered that the actor played Gretchen Wieners in the hit film.
Mean Girls
Chabert (far right) starred in "Mean Girls" along with Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Rachel McAdams.Alamy
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Since her daughter, Julia, is only 5, Lacey Chabert probably figured she had a few more years before she had to start explaining some of her roles to her offspring.

You know, like, "Mean Girls."

But no! As the "Wedding Veil" star revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Tuesday, Julia is already on a first-name basis with her "Mean Girls" character.

Is that fetch, or what?

As Chabert, 39, explained, she returned from work one day and found her husband, David Nehdar, had shown "a few scenes" from the 2004 film to Julia.

"I'm like, 'OK,'" she recalled. "And (Julia) goes, 'Mommy, I didn't know you were Gretchen Wieners. Did you know that was your name?'"

That got Clarkson laughing.

'Mean Girls' star Jonathan Bennett talks Lindsay Lohan, re-creates catchphrases

Oct. 3, 201805:41

"Mean Girls" focuses on Cady (Lindsay Lohan), who arrives at a new high school and fits in with the top clique, The Plastics, a little too well. Gretchen is one of the nicer members of the clique in most situations, but she's a little on the self-conscious side.

"It was just so funny even hearing that name come out of her mouth," added Chabert.

We imagine so!

Chabert reunited with her "Mean Girls" co-stars virtually in 2020. She said of her character, "I just thought she was so intensely insecure and so desperate to have anyone’s approval. That’s what made her vulnerable. That was the part that made her likable and kept her from just being mean."

As part of the reunion, Chabert, Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Rachel McAdams re-created their famous four-way phone call from the movie.

Flashback! Watch Tina Fey talk 'Mean Girls' on TODAY in 2004

May 17, 201601:21
Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, she's an author whose debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, will publish in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion. When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she dreams of the next place she can travel to, or cuddles her Westie. More at RandeeDawn.com.