Lacey Chabert’s daughter had funny reaction after learning mom’s name in ‘Mean Girls’

Since her daughter, Julia, is only 5, Lacey Chabert probably figured she had a few more years before she had to start explaining some of her roles to her offspring.

You know, like, "Mean Girls."

But no! As the "Wedding Veil" star revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Tuesday, Julia is already on a first-name basis with her "Mean Girls" character.

Is that fetch, or what?

As Chabert, 39, explained, she returned from work one day and found her husband, David Nehdar, had shown "a few scenes" from the 2004 film to Julia.

"I'm like, 'OK,'" she recalled. "And (Julia) goes, 'Mommy, I didn't know you were Gretchen Wieners. Did you know that was your name?'"

That got Clarkson laughing.

"Mean Girls" focuses on Cady (Lindsay Lohan), who arrives at a new high school and fits in with the top clique, The Plastics, a little too well. Gretchen is one of the nicer members of the clique in most situations, but she's a little on the self-conscious side.

"It was just so funny even hearing that name come out of her mouth," added Chabert.

We imagine so!

Chabert reunited with her "Mean Girls" co-stars virtually in 2020. She said of her character, "I just thought she was so intensely insecure and so desperate to have anyone’s approval. That’s what made her vulnerable. That was the part that made her likable and kept her from just being mean."

As part of the reunion, Chabert, Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Rachel McAdams re-created their famous four-way phone call from the movie.