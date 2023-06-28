‘Party of Five’ co-stars Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf are reuniting for a new project — here are the details

The Salinger siblings are coming back together. Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf are set to co-star as brother and sister once again in Hallmark Channel’s “A Merry Scottish Christmas.” The movie is set to air on the network’s Countdown to Christmas programming event.

The film, written by NBC Correspondent Andrea Canning and author Audrey Schulman, follows estranged siblings Lindsay and Brad as they travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo (Fiona Bell) and “a big family secret is revealed.”

Chabert and Wolf previously starred together as Claudia Salinger and Bailey Salinger, respectively, on Fox’s “Party of Five,” which aired from 1994 to 2000. Neve Campbell and Matthew Fox co-starred in the family drama.

“We are so excited to reunite Lacey and Scott and know our viewers will fall in love with this movie,” says Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP of programming at Hallmark Media. “The nostalgia of seeing Lacey and Scott together again on screen is going to be a special holiday treat for our viewers.”

“Scott and I have talked for years about doing another project together,” says Chabert, the face of the channel. “When we first read this story about these siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity.”

Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox and Neve Campbell in "Party of Five." Alamy Stock Photo

Wolf, who starred in “A Christmas Love Story” for Hallmark in 2019, adds, “Working with Lacey on ‘Party of Five’ was one of my favorite experiences ever. Reuniting after all of these years to tell such a beautiful story together is a dream that I’m so glad is coming true.”

“A Merry Scottish Christmas” is from Synthetic Cinema International and Treehouse Media. Chabert, Wolf and Andrew Gernhard are executive producers. Edwina Forkin is a producer with Molly Mayeux serving as line producer. Dustin Rikert directs.