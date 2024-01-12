Say it ... out loud.

Kristen Stewart is reflecting on her "Twilight" era and can now confidently say, 15 years after the release of the first film in the five-part franchise, that "Twilight" is a gay movie.

"I can only see it now," Stewart told Variety in an article published Jan. 11. "I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating. It’s such a gay movie. I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor (Lautner) and Rob and me, and it’s so hidden and not OK."

"I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you," she continued. "That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love."

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart starred as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan in the "Twilight" movies. Alamy

Stewart portrayed Bella Swan in the series of films, which were adapted from author Stephenie Meyer's cult-favorite novels. Meyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com about Stewart's take on the films.

In the movies, Bella moves to Forks, Washington, to live with her father, where she meets the blood-sucking vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and finds out that her family friend Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) is a werewolf who has been in love with her for some time. (Lautner ranked all five "Twilight" movies for TODAY.com last year.)

The movie, which features almost entirely heterosexual relationships, skyrocketed the trio to international stardom, while Stewart and Pattinson made headlines for their real-life romance from 2009 to 2013.

Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart in "Twilight: New Moon." Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo

Stewart, 33, came out as gay during her "Saturday Night Live" monologue in 2017, though she noted to Variety: "It wasn’t even like I was hiding. I was so openly out with my girlfriend for years at that point."

She added she loved that she was able to come out alone onstage, and on her own terms.

"It was cool to frame it in a funny context because it could say everything (about my sexuality) without (my) having to sit down and do an interview. So what platform is that going to be on? And who’s going to make money on that? And who’s going to be the person that broke it? I broke it, alone," she said.

During her 2017 monologue, she referred to then-President Donald Trump's many tweets about her split from Pattinson.

"The president is not a huge fan of me," Stewart said. "But that is so OK. And Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now, because I’m hosting 'SNL' and I’m like so gay, dude."

Stewart has been engaged to fellow actor and screenwriter Dylan Meyer since 2021.