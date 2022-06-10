How lesbian rom-com ‘Kissing Jessica Stein’ became a surprise hit 20 years ago

The two struck up a friendship anyway, quickly discovering their shared interest in the pains of pursuing modern love. “We both wrote a ‘nightmare date’ sketch and we clocked each other,” Westfeldt told TODAY. “One of us said, ‘We should rent a theater and put up a night of vignettes.’ Then, cut to a year later."

After a brief stint in Los Angeles, Westfeldt missed theater and New York so she moved back. Upon arriving, she called Heather, telling her, "‘Remember me from the summer? We said the thing about the theater? Let’s do it.”

When Juergensen got that call, she had just moved back in with her parents, unable to afford her co-op building’s recent rent hike. She was sitting on her childhood bed, feeling disheveled and contemplating the hardships of life as a creative, when she heard Westfeldt on the other line and immediately jumped at the opportunity.

“We got a group of actors together and we rented this little space in the basement of a church and we started writing,” Westfeldt said, describing the birth of the off-Broadway play that eventually became “Kissing Jessica Stein.” “It was meant to be this fun evening of vignettes and then, about halfway through, this narrative shape was forming. These two ladies were contemplating trying it with each other.”

Heather Juergensen.

Although the play, “Lipshtick,” ran for just one weekend — and was viewed by an audience of primarily friends and family — it somehow attracted the attention of a number of studios, who saw potential for turning it into a movie.

Juergensen and Westfeldt, who radiate a natural chemistry both on and off screen, have a tendency to finish each other’s thoughts. When thinking about that moment, which began the yearslong process of bringing the film to fruition, Westfeldt said, nostalgically, “It was three nights, in a tiny theater…”

“But, as they say in film, it was high concept!” Juergensen interjected, punctuating the thought.

A neurotic copy editor, a free-spirited gallerist

That concept became “Kissing Jessica Stein,” a film about two women who explore a relationship with each other, after being exhausted by New York’s male dating pool. The titular character, played by Westfeldt, is a neurotic copy editor who is held back, romantically and artistically, by her perfectionist standards. That’s until a personal ad placed by a free-spirited gallerist named Helen, played by Jeurgensen, piques her interest. As the two fall for each other, they discover sapphic sex and the difficulties of coming out to friends and family. Though, the real challenge for Jessica is deciding whether or not her love for Helen goes beyond the platonic.

“We both have enjoyed some unbelievable, lifelong friendships with our girlfriends. I think it felt, to us, like not a big leap at all. That was really how it began: us exploring those incredible bonds with other women that feel so real and deep and intimate. And that, ‘what if?’” Westfeldt said.

Juergensen and Westfeldt had to shop around to find the right studio to bring this idea to life, and one that would let them star as the leads. Their script was ultimately optioned by a smaller studio, Gramercy Pictures, with the understanding that they would play Jessica and Helen.

“It was all a pretty dreamy moment. We wrote this little play, and I was doing my first sitcom — that was the first time I’d ever been on camera, really — so it still felt like an enormous leap and an incredible opportunity,” Westfeldt said.

Jennifer Westfeldt. Hope Wurmfeld / Fox Searchlight

But after two years of working on the script with the studio, and still no end in sight, reality set in. Fearing that they could languish in development limbo for several more years, Juergensen and Westfeldt bought back the rights to the film and began the journey of making it independently, which meant securing funding and a team that was fully on board with their vision.

At first, they sold shares, valued at $2,500 each, to anyone who could buy one — or even a half of one. Then they found an angel investor, who fronted a large portion of the film’s modest budget. By that time, they had signed on friends in major behind-the-scenes roles, including Eden Wurmfeld, as executive producer, and Lawrence Sher, as cinematographer.

“We just started collecting people from our extended circle. You were in 500% or not at all, and that was how we put it together,” Westfeldt said.

“It’s hard making a movie independently. But the positive side is that the only people who come into that party are the people you invite. We were able to curate a group of people that were, as Jen says, ‘all in’ and really got the material — really got us — and were very committed to the vision,” Juergensen assented.

This inner-circle strategy eventually brought them to their choice of director: Wurmfeld’s brother, Charles Herman-Wurmfeld.

After approaching and being turned down by more experienced directors, Juergensen and Westfeldt settled on the enthusiastic, green director, who had recently moved to LA to pursue a career in film after working in theater in San Francisco. When Herman-Wurmfeld came across the script, he was crashing on his sister’s couch, working a job at a cafe, and making his way around the car-polluted city via bicycle.

Apple boxes instead of trailers

Unlike the rest of the film’s major players, Herman-Wurmfeld was already acquainted with queer storytelling and was uniquely interested in directing a sapphic romance. He particularly connected to the conflict that arises as Jessica is unable to match Helen’s enthusiasm for intimacy and for being a card-carrying queer.

“I felt very aligned with their story as someone who had come out with their own best friend who was straight, and really realized their gayness through the prism of someone else’s straightness. It was just particularly vibrant and true to me,” Herman-Wurmfeld told TODAY.

But without much film experience under his belt, getting brought on as director felt like a long shot, until his patience paid off. “I chased it. I wouldn’t stop making myself available to help in any way possible, and I really meant that,” Herman-Wurmfeld said.

“I was attempting to be a director, but I was ready to step in on this project anywhere that they would have had me. It turned out that enough people said ‘no’ to their offers that they ended up saying, ‘We just need a good director who loves our story. And it doesn’t matter if they’re well-known, because we already have our money together,’” he said, describing how it became less and less financially necessary for the creators to bring on a big name.

Once Juergensen and Westfeldt made their choice of director, the cast was rounded out with a few, more well-known faces, including Scott Cohen, who plays Jessica’s former boyfriend and current boss Josh, and Tovah Feldshuh, who plays Jessica’s somewhat overbearing Jewish mother.

While Feldshuh had been in mind from the beginning, Cohen, who was well-known at the time for his role in the miniseries “The 10th Kingdom,” ended up being a surprise asset.

“He wasn’t our first choice. Like many things in indie filmmaking, you think you want one thing and then the world (shows) you what you can have. And then, you go, ‘This was what I really needed all along,’” Herman-Wurmfeld said of the actor, who was ultimately cast as Jessica’s charming and infuriating admirer. “Scott stepped into that part and became a foil for our affection for this — a little bit looney — character.”