Kevin Costner remembers meeting a teenage Matt Damon and Ben Affleck on 'Field of Dreams' set

Before they were Hollywood A-listers, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were two youngsters with big “dreams.”

Yes, the pair appeared as extras in the hit 1989 movie “Field of Dreams” and got to meet star Kevin Costner when the film shot at Boston’s Fenway Park. Costner says he still remembers the moment.

“They were sitting in the stands, like college guys,” he said on the May 21 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“And they would both lean in at the same time, lean back at the same time, look at each other at the same time. And we talked. And they had this big enthusiasm. They were on fire. I do remember them, absolutely.”

Affleck was 16 and Damon was 18 when “Field of Dreams” was released. Meeting Costner certainly left an indelible impression on Damon. Kimmel took a moment to read a text from his recollection of the encounter.

“I remember it well. I literally had an ‘Untouchables’ poster on my wall,” Damon wrote to Kimmel, referring to Costner’s 1987 film “The Untouchables.”

Kevin Costner in "Field of Dreams." Everett Collection

“He came out and hung around with the extras in between setups. I asked him what he was doing, and he said, ‘Shootin’ the (expletive).’ And I laughed like a 12-year-old girl. It was a big deal for us because he had the exact career that we wanted. He was very nice to us.”

Costner, who returns to theaters this summer with the two-part Western epic "Horizon: An American Saga," was in the midst of a hot streak at that point in his career, with “Bull Durham,” “No Way Out” and “The Untouchables” the three movies he starred in prior to the release of “Field of Dreams,” cementing his status as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood at that time.

“Field of Dreams” continued Costner’s run of smashes, too, earning three Oscar nominations, including one for best picture.

Affleck and Damon are each listed as “baseball fan at Fenway Park (uncredited)” in the credits for the movie, according to IMDB. It was Damon’s third on-camera effort and Affleck’s sixth.