Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick nail viral ‘Footloose Drop’ trend

Kevin Bacon still knows how to kick off his Sunday shoes!

That is to say, the star of 1984's "Footloose" can still make a mark on the dance floor, particularly with his wife of nearly 34 years, actor Kyra Sedgwick.

They proved it in an Instagram video posted Tuesday, in which the couple took on what's become known as the "Footloose Drop" challenge. In essence, one partner holds the other horizontally while clasping onto their hand and one leg, and "unrolls" them toward the floor.

In the brief video, the pair march on from opposite sides of the camera, barefoot and in dark clothes. Kenny Loggins' "Footloose" is playing, and they're careful to keep the beat. Next, Bacon, 63, scoops up Sedgwick, 56, positions himself, and at just the precise moment, he unfurls her toward the floor.

"I don’t remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography 🤣 but figured we’d give it a spin," he writes in the caption to the video.

Neither do we, but maybe it doesn't matter! It's cool to see Bacon stepping up to the "Footloose" mic again and giving us a sweet dance move, and they're clearly happy enough with the results to give each other high-fives afterward.

We think their daughter, Sosie, 30, was also proud. but it's hard to interpret her meaning from what she left in the comments section: "I GET ITTTT," she writes. (They also have a son, Travis, 33.)

"Footloose" was a lighthearted 1980s musical that took place in a town where a minister (John Lithgow) has banned dancing (and a lot of other interactions between boys and girls). When dancin' fool Ren (Bacon) comes to town and falls for the pastor's daughter (Lori Singer), things are bound to come to a head. A remake came out in 2011.

Anyway, we're always happy to see Bacon, Sedgwick or the pair of them doing fun stuff, whether he's preparing bananas, making popcorn in a wok, or her directing him repeatedly on how to say "OK" in a movie.

"Kyra and I believe in each other as actors, as directors and as talent. She’s never been anything other than supportive of me," Bacon told People in 2020. "She doesn’t have a competitive bone in her body when it comes to me. She takes my successes as hers. I’m the same way."