Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to lead Tyler Perry’s World War II Drama ‘Six Triple Eight’

Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix film “Six Triple Eight” has lined up an all-star cast, led by Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey.

Washington will also executive produce the film, which tells the inspiring true story of the only all-Black, all-female World War II battalion.

Starring alongside Washington and Winfrey is an impressive ensemble cast, including Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Jay Reeves, Jeanté Godlock, Moriah Brown, Baadja-Lyne Odums and Gregg Sulkin, along with Dean Norris, Sam Waterston and Susan Sarandon.

In addition to directing and producing the film, Perry also wrote the screenplay based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media.

For nearly 75 years, the story of the 6888th Postal Directory Battalion — made up of 855 Black women — has been kept out of history books and ignored by the national spotlight. When these women joined the war effort, they were given the herculean task of sorting through, fixing and delivering the three-year backlog of mail.

“Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land, and a war-torn country, they persevered and sorted over 17 million pieces of mail, reconnecting American soldiers with their families and loved ones back home,” the film’s official synopsis reads. “The motto that kept them going each day was one they created themselves: ‘No Mail, Low Morale.’ The women of the 6888 weren’t just delivering mail, they were delivering hope.”

On March 14th, 2022, President Joe Biden signed the bill for the women to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’ highest honor.

Officially announced in December, Perry teased the project to Variety in August, saying his next movie was going to feature “some incredible people that were overlooked for years.”

In addition to Perry, the project is produced by Nicole Avant (for Her Excellency Productions); Keri Selig (Intuition Productions); Carlota Espinosa; Angi Bones and Tony Strickland (for Tyler Perry Studios). Mandalay Pictures’ Peter Guber executive produces the project alongside Washington.

Production on the film began earlier this week.

“Six Triple Eight” marks Tyler Perry’s fourth film directed for Netflix, following “A Fall From Grace,” “A Madea Homecoming” and “A Jazzman’s Blues.”

