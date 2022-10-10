Kelsey Grammer is feeling the Christmas spirit, and is showing off with a brand new Christmas movie.

The “Frasier” and “X-Men” star will appear alongside his daughter, Spencer Grammer, in a Lifetime holiday movie as part of the network’s 2022 festive lineup, Deadline reports.

Kelsey and Spencer Grammer will play a father and daughter in their upcoming Lifetime holiday movie. Michael Buckner / Getty Images

In “The 12 Days of Christmas Eve,” Grammar, 67, plays businessman Brian Conway, who has a difficult relationship with his daughter (Spencer Grammer) and granddaughter thanks to his focus on work.

However, with a little bit of Christmas magic, Brian has a chance at redemption. As Deadline puts it, “After Brian gets into a car accident on Christmas Eve, Santa gives him twelve chances to re-do the day and repair the relationships in his life to find the true meaning of Christmas.”

Spencer Grammer, 39, is known for her roles as the voice of Summer Smith in “Rick and Morty” and Casey Cartwright in the ABC drama “Greek.”

This is apparently the first time she and her dad have worked together on screen.

“I cannot say enough about how gifted my daughter is and working with her is long overdue. I am very much looking forward to it,” Grammar told Deadline.

“On top of that, there is nothing I like more than a good Christmas movie," he continued. "With Lifetime, Spencer and the rest, that is exactly what we’re making.”

Earlier this month, Deadline confirmed that Grammer’s “Frasier” reboot, which he is executive producing, has been picked up by Paramount+.

The upcoming series will follow the adventures of the beloved radio psychiatrist in a new city, nearly two decades after “Frasier” ended in 2004.