Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri sings in new movie: ‘She’s very, very talented’

Is Suri Cruise considering a musical career? Not quite, but the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise is indeed honing her singing chops with the help of her mom.

In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Holmes reveals that her 16-year-old daughter recorded a cover of the classic song "Blue Moon" for the opening credits of Holmes' latest film, "Alone Together."

“I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her! She’s very, very talented,” the 43-year-old explained.

Holmes pulled triple duty for the recently released film, which she wrote, directed and starred in. The proud mom gushed about her daughter's skills and said she gave her plenty of creative space to explore her passion.

“She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing,” she said. “That’s the way I direct in general: It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'"

Katie Holmes, seen here with Suri in 2017, says she let her daughter "do her thing" for her contribution to "Alone Together." Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Holmes, who recently explained why there will not be a reboot of her classic TV show “Dawson’s Creek,” said she and Suri are particularly fond of the song "Blue Moon" for a few reasons. For starters, Diane Keaton's 1987 film "Baby Boom" was one of the influences on "Alone Together," and Keaton happened to cover the song in the 2014 film "And So It Goes."

“Diane met my daughter when she was a year old,” Holmes explained.

The actor is notoriously private and only rarely shares photos of Suri, so her fans might be surprised to hear that the teenager sings in her new film. But as it turns out, this isn’t the first time Suri has contributed to one of her mom's projects.

“She actually did sing in 'Rare Objects,' which is the film we did last fall,” Holmes said. That movie has yet to be released.

Her movie work aside, Suri, seen here with her mom at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2017, is a "16-year-old kid doing high school," Holmes said. James Devaney / Getty Images

Suri clearly has a budding interest in music, but Holmes is very much focused on giving her daughter a normal childhood.

“Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old kid doing high school,” she said with a laugh.

Over the years, Holmes has sporadically shared photos of her daughter. She posted a video of the teenager running and jumping in an empty street in 2020.

The same year, she also shared a photo of the back of Suri's head to celebrate her 14th birthday.

In 2021, the mom posted a few black-and-white throwback photos of her pride and joy as she turned 15.

“Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!!” she captioned the post. “I can’t believe you are already 15!”