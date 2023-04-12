Katie Holmes says she called Jenna Bush Hager while prepping for 'First Daughter' role

Katie Holmes tried to get some intel from a certain daughter of a president before she embarked on her role as one in the 2004 film "First Daughter."

That presidential child was none other than TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, which the actor revealed during a visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on April 12.

Nathan Congleton

"Jenna so happened to be a first daughter during this time," Hoda Kotb said of when "First Daughter" was in the works. "And Katie, in your research, did you ever reach out to a young lady named Jenna Bush, and try to get a little intel info?"

"I believe I did," Holmes said with a huge grin.

Jenna, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, said she remembered exactly where she was and what she was doing when she heard Holmes' message.

"I was with my college roommates, we were watching 'Dawson's Creek' — I'm not joking — we turned it off and I'm like, 'Who called me from LA?' Listened to the message and it was Katie and I was too embarrassed," Jenna recalled, adding she lived in Texas at the time.

"I mean, also, had you come and done research, you would have been like, 'Wow. This is quite boring,'" Jenna continued.

“First Daughter” follows the daughter of the president as she moves away for college, flanked with a group of Secret Service agents. She resents that she can’t act like a normal student with their presence, and asks her father to recall the agents.

But what she doesn’t know is that her father secretly assigned an undercover agent to pose as a student, who she falls in love with.

At the time, Jenna attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English in 2004, but her home base was the White House where she lived for several years while her father served as president from 2001 to 2009.

Jenna clarified she never fell in love with a Secret Service agent like Holmes' character in the film did.

"But I did have a friend make out with one," she added, sending jaws dropping across the studio.

"I'm sure you did," Holmes replied while the whole room giggled. "That seems like the job of a friend," to which Jenna agreed that it would have been inappropriate for her and said "a friend could."

Jenna then apologized to Holmes for never calling her back, reiterating she was embarrassed and that her "real life didn't really match the movie."

"The research you would have learned would have been kind of gross," she added.

Holmes went on to say the 2004 film was so fun to shoot and that she was looking to Jenna for inspiration. "I just felt like, 'What is that like, to carry that?' and you've carried it so beautifully," Holmes said.

"I'm going to cry," Jenna squeaked out.

"We're having a moment," Hoda noted.

"It's a girl party," Holmes agreed.