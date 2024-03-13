Kate Winslet says it was ‘very traumatic’ not having a ‘normal life’ after ‘Titanic’

Kate Winslet is opening up about her life after "Titanic."

After starring in the hit 1997 film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, which amassed more than $2 billion worldwide, according to IMDb, Winslet said her life changed dramatically from what it was before.

During an appearance on "Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist," Winslet said that although "Titanic" provided more opportunities for her in her career, she didn't like how quickly she was sprung into fame.

"It was really not much fun because I didn’t have kind of an infrastructure, I guess, that went hand-in-hand with being a famous person," she said. "Like, I lived in a small little two-bedroom flat in North London, you know? I didn’t have, like, security outside my home. I could never have afforded that kind of thing."

"Also, you know, when you are given opportunities like that when you’re young and you’re a girl, you just shut up and be grateful," Winslet added. "So there was a lot of kind of, 'Ha, ha, ha, yeah. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you so much. Thank you,' you know?"

Kate Winslet as Rose in the 1997 movie "Titanic." CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

As for her family, Winslet said they were more smitten with her celebrity status than she was and that didn't help the situation at all.

"I’m just trying to figure out how to walk out the door and not have an epileptic fit because of how many paparazzi flashbulbs there were in my face," she said. "And so being someone who had been raised in an extremely loving, nurturing, normal family, suddenly, everything was abnormal. And normal life was inaccessible to me," she said. "I found that very traumatic, I have to say, but also scrutiny in a way that thank God that doesn’t happen anymore and that has all changed."

After "Titanic," Winslet went on to star in other notable films, such as 2004's "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and 2022's "Avatar: The Way of Water."