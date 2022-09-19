Kate Winslet hospitalized after falling on set of movie in Croatia

Kate Winslet had to go to the hospital after an accident while filming a movie in Croatia, a spokesperson for the Oscar-winning actor told NBC News.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week,” the spokesperson said.

Winslet was shooting the movie “Lee” when the accident occurred and is expected to return to work on the set this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kate Winslet attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on Feb. 14, 2016, in London. John Phillips / Getty Images

Winslet will play photographer Lee Miller in the film, which chronicles Miller's life, including the photographer's role as a war correspondent for Vogue during World War II. The production will also star Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Connor.

Winslet can next be seen in “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the highly anticipated sequel to 2009’s “Avatar,” which is due in theaters Dec. 16.