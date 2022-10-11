“Ticket to Paradise” may be Kaitlyn Dever’s ticket to stardom.

The Emmy-nominated actor, who plays George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ daughter in the new comedy “Ticket to Paradise,” says it was the role of a lifetime.

“One of them is a lot, but two of them in the same movie is overwhelming, and when I get the call telling me that I’m going to be playing their daughter, it’s just a lot,” she told TODAY on Oct. 11.

Dever, 25, who earned her Emmy nomination for Hulu’s miniseries “Dopesick,” had never met the Oscar winners before, but she says they couldn’t have been more supportive.

Julia Roberts was a mom onscreen — and off — to Kaitlyn Dever. Alamy Stock Photo

“That’s a nerve-wracking feeling, but the two of them just made me feel so welcome,” she said.

“Julia actually felt like my real mom," she added. "She’s a real motherly figure. And George is just the best. He loves making movies. He loves being around Julia. He loves being around everybody. The two of them together, they’re like — it’s the best energy to be around. They’re like best buds. It’s kind of the sweetest thing ever. It’s really great.”

In “Ticket to Paradise,” Clooney and Roberts star as divorced parents who travel to the Indonesian island of Bali to stop their daughter (Dever) from getting married and making the same mistake they did. The film features a bar scene in which Clooney and Roberts take part in a kooky dance.

“They were very chill the whole time and then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, they just started doing this, which is all just improv” Dever said as the clip of Roberts and Clooney busting a move played. “They were supposed to have a choreographed dance and they said, ‘No.’”

Dever said she was grateful to be part of such a fun moment.

“I was just truly in awe that George likes to say that we were completely embarrassed by them, but it was actually, I was acting embarrassed, but inside I was like, ‘What I’m witnessing right now is epic,’” she said.

Moviegoers can see just how epic the performances are when “Ticket to Paradise” opens on Oct. 21.