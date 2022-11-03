Justin Hartley is starring in a new Netflix holiday romance

Justin Hartley just may find love this Christmas in Netflix's holiday movie "The Noel Diary."

A new trailer for the movie, which premieres Nov. 24, shows the former "This is Us" star, 45, playing a bestselling novelist named Jake Turner. After Jake learns his mom has died, he returns to his hometown, where he meets Rachel (Barrett Doss), a woman looking for clues about her own mother's past.

The pair soon learn that Rachel's mom worked decades ago as a nanny for Jake's parents. Together, they rely on an old diary as they embark on a journey into the past — which means an uncomfortable visit to Jake's estranged father.

Sparks fly between Jake and Rachel as they learn more about the connections between their families and themselves. In one cute scene in the trailer, the two share a dinner together.

Barrett Doss and Justin Hartley in a scene from "The Noel Diaries." via YouTube

“Why is it that a handsome, successful guy like you is still single?” Rachel asks.

“Handsome?” Jake teases.

“Don’t deflect,” Rachel replies, eager to learn more about him.

Near the trailer's end, the two are scene in each other's arms.

"The Noel Diary," which is based on a novel with the same name by Richard Paul Evans, was directed by Charles Shyer (“Father of the Bride”). The movie's cast also includes Essence Atkins, James Remar and Bonnie Bedelia.