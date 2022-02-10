Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and more 'Jurassic Park' stars are back in the final film's trailer

The past returns in more ways than one in the latest “Jurassic World” movie.

A new trailer for “Jurassic Word Dominion” was released Thursday and while it features enormous dinosaurs running amok, it also brings back some favorite stars from the original “Jurassic Park” trilogy.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum return for the third “Jurassic World” installment and sixth feature in the “Jurassic Park” franchise.

The trailer for the movie, which takes place four years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, opens with images of dinosaurs, including a shot of Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady riding a horse while among them and another image of a giant dinosaur standing over construction workers.

Chris Pratt rides again in "Jurassic World Dominion." Universal Pictures

“Creation is an act of sheer will,” a voiceover says while dinosaurs move through a snowy forest. “Life will find a way.”

Grady then appears concerned about looking after a dinosaur, despite the challenges that come with it.

“If they find her, we’re never going to see her again,” he says. “We got to protect her. That’s our job.”

Pratt tries to keep things running smoothly in "Jurassic World Dominion." Universal Pictures

The idea of dinosaurs roaming the same planet we call home comes with potential trouble, of course.

“Humans and dinosaurs can’t coexist,” we hear in a voiceover while a dinosaur terrorizes a boat. “We created an ecological disaster.”

We then see Dern’s character, Dr. Ellie Sattler, reunite with Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant.

“You didn’t come out all this way just to catch up now, did you?” he asks.

“You coming or what?” she asks, hinting at some adventure to come.

As we see more clips of dinosaurs wreaking havoc, Jeff Goldblum appears as Dr. Ian Malcolm, reminding us of humanity's place in the pecking order.

“We not only lack dominion over nature, we’re subordinate to it,” he says before the action reaches a fever pitch, including one moment where a dinosaur tries to make minced meat of an airplane carrying Grady.

How will it all end? And will Dern, Neill and Goldblum save the day? We'll find out when “Jurassic Word Dominion,” which also stars Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise, hits theaters June 10.