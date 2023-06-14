Watch 'Jurassic Park' star Ariana Richards recreate famous green Jello scene 30 years later

Thirty years after “Jurassic Park” invited audiences to a world filled with real — and scary — dinosaurs, the cast is celebrating the milestone anniversary in a special way.

In a TikTok, actor Ariana Richards recreated her famous green Jello scene where she nervously holds up the spoon filled with the jiggly dessert as a dinosaur draws closer.

The video shows a then 13-year-old Richards as Dr. John Hammond’s (Richard Attenborough) granddaughter, Lex Murphy, with the now 43-year-old actor seen at the bottom.

“A duet 30 years in the making,” reads the TikTok’s caption from the official “Jurrasic World” profile.

“That’s the most iconic scene in the Jurassic Park films,” one person commented on the video, while another person added, “So cool to see her recreate that scene.”

“Still Awesome one of the best moments of Jurassic Park,” another wrote.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, "Jurassic Park" was released on June 11, 1993. Aside from Attenborough and Richards, the film also starred Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill.

In a 2013 interview for Entertainment Weekly, Richards recalled auditioning for the sci-fi film.

“I was called into a casting office, and they just wanted me to scream. I heard later on that Steven had watched a few girls on tape that day, and I was the only one who ended up waking his sleeping wife off the couch,” she recalled. “And she came running through the hallway to see if the kids were all right.”

The scream helped her for another memorable scene. The actor remembered when she and her on-screen brother, Tim Murphy portrayed by Joseph Mazzello, were being chased by velociraptors.

“There’s that part where I’m supposed to run towards the freezer and save my brother from the raptor. We had done one take and Steven came over to me and was able to let me know, ‘OK, Ariana, I want you to really let loose for this,’” she said. “So I did. I really went berserk, just totally hysterical. And that was the shot he used.”

Richards went on to make a cameo in the 1997 sequel “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.” In 2015 a new trilogy “Jurassic World” was made. Neill and Dern appeared in the third film, “Jurassic World Dominion,” released in 2022. Goldblum also appeared in the final one, as well as the 2018 sequel “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”