Jude Law has officially entered Neverland.

The 50-year-old actor plays the infamous Disney villain Captain Hook in the live-action film “Peter Pan & Wendy," and fans got their first look at him and the rest of the cast in a trailer released Tuesday, Feb. 28.

In the 1:44 minute trailer, which was released on the studio’s Twitter page, an unrecognizable Law appears from a dimly-lit doorway with a sword in hand.

“Wendy Moira Angela Darling,” he says in an ominous voice. “Where is Peter Pan?”

Jude Law as Captain Hook in "Peter Pan and Wendy." YouTube

The news of the actor being cast as Captain Hook in “Peter Pan & Wendy” was first reported by Variety in 2020. The re-imagined film, based on the iconic novel and 1953 Disney animated movie, also features Alexander Molony as Peter Pan and Ever Anderson as Wendy. They star alongside a cast that includes the first Black woman to play Tinker Bell, actress Yara Shahidi, and Alyssa Wapanatâhk, an indigenous actor who will play Tiger Lily.

The trailer begins with a voiceover from Law, as we watch Wendy emerge in the mythical Neverland and encounter the “Lost Boys” on a bluff.

The Lost Boys in "Peter Pan & Wendy." Disney +

“Tell me,” he says. “How did you come to Neverland?”

And, as the trailer progresses, Wendy, her two brothers, Tinker Bell and Peter Pan jump off of London’s Big Ben in a scene that draws parallels to the original film.

“It looks very far away,” Michael Darling, one of Wendy’s brothers, says apprehensively.

“It’s closer than you think,” Peter Pan replies, as they take flight.

From there, the magic of Peter Pan is evident as Wendy holds his hand while they soar through the sky and encounter evil pirates on a ship at sea. And as with the original, there are glimpses of Wendy struggling with the idea of growing older.

“Hold the past in your heart,” Tiger Lily says. “But where you go from here is up to you.”

The film, directed by David Lowery, will debut on Disney+ on April 28. The studio is also set to release a live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” on May 26.