The Joker is back, deadlier than ever and he’s made a new friend.

The first teaser trailer for “Joker: Folie à Deux” starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga was released on April 9 and gives viewers a glimpse at the upcoming mayhem the two villains will cause.

It begins with Arthur Fleck in prison and spotting Harley Quinn for the first time.

People also see a glimpse at one of the big musical numbers between the two stars.

The “Joker” sequel comes five years after the first film was released. The 2019 movie was critically acclaimed, earning 11 Academy Award nominations, with the film winning best original score and Phoenix winning the Oscar for best actor.

The sequel promises to be yet another exhilarating adventure with the addition of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Ahead of the trailer’s release, the first teaser dropped hours ahead. The brief clip shows Phoenix’s Joker manically laughing-crying in the rain.

What is ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ about?

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is the sequel to the 2019 hit film “Joker” starring Phoenix. Not much is known about the film aside from following the Joker’s life since the events of the first film and the villain meeting his love interest, Harley Quinn.

The film is said to feature musical elements with choreographed numbers.

What does the first ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ trailer show?

The first official teaser trailer was released on April 9 and shows viewers a look at Gaga's highly anticipated character.

It begins with Joker in prison, spotting Harley Quinn for the first time.

“I’m nobody,” Harley says in voiceover. “I haven’t done anything with my life like you have.”

In various clips, viewers see them interact from afar before they get up close and personal, dancing on the streets. There's also a scene where Joker and Harley appear to be on a variety show and she does his makeup.

“Tell us, what’s changed, Arthur?” Steve Coogan’s character asks, to which Joker says, “I’ll tell you what’s changed. I’m not alone anymore.”

Mayhem and destruction ensues before the teaser ends with Harley telling Joker, who is in prison behind the glass window, “I want to see the real you.”

She paints a red smiling face on the glass, as Joker smiles wide.

Who is in the cast of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’?

Joaquin Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck, the psychotic clown-dressed criminal known as the Joker.

This time around, viewers are introduced to Lady Gaga's Harleen Quinzel, better known as Harley Quinn. The two will eventually form a romantic and deadly relationship.

Zazie Beetz reprises her role as Sophie Dumond, the Joker's neighbor. Brendan Gleeson, Steve Coogan and Catherine Keener also co-star.

When will ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ be released?

"Joker: Folie à Deux" will be released in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.