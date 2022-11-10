Keanu Reeves prepares for the ultimate showdown in ‘John Wick 4’ trailer

John Wick is back in action.

The official trailer for “John Wick: Chapter 4” has been released, featuring Keanu Reeves playing the beloved gun-fu action hero once again.

In the new trailer, Wick must challenge Bill Skarsgård’s chilling villain, the Marquis de Gramont, to single combat in order to win his freedom. Wick prepares for the showdown like it’s his last-ever fight, complete with a brand new suit and guns — a whole lot of them.

Viewers then see Wick do what he does best: killing people in flashy, jaw-dropping ways.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick 4. Murray Close / Lionsgate

In addition to Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 4” stars Skarsgård, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown. Ian McShane reprises his role as Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel.

Reeves has worked with stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski on the “John Wick” franchise since the 2014 original. He last appeared as the renowned assassin in 2019’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” and is in talks to return to the “Ballerina” spinoff starring Ana de Armas.

In August, Stahelski told Variety at the red carpet for “Day Shift” that the fourth “John Wick” installment will delve deeper into the mythology behind the Continental.

“I love a good myth,” Stahelski explained to Variety. “I don’t really believe — at least for the ‘John Wick’ movies — in a three-act structure. I believe in storytelling and leaving it. You know, we’ve always seen John Wick as Odysseus. So we take the time we need to tell the story. As long as we don’t fall asleep watching it, we keep it going. But I guess there is a bathroom limit.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4” hits theaters on March 24, 2023. Watch the full trailer below.