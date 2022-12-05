Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the ‘wacky’ true story that inspired ‘Cocaine Bear’

If you missed Jesse Tyler Ferguson in the trailer for "Cocaine Bear," you're not alone.

The actor appears in the new film, set to be released in February 2023, but he's totally unrecognizable in his role.

Ferguson, 47, wstopped by Studio 1A on Monday to chat with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about the unique project, saying the movie is a far departure from his "Modern Family" days.

“It’s this ridiculous story. It’s actually based on true events. A bear actually did ingest cocaine that was left in the woods in Georgia," he explained.

The resemblance definitely isn't uncanny. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the film is a “horror comedy” that’s “very, very dark,” according to Ferguson. The real story, as reported by the New York Times, involved a 175-pound black bear that overdosed on cocaine in 1985 after the drugs were dropped in a Knoxville, Tenn. from a drug smuggler's plane.

The movie depiction, per Ferguson, is a “ridiculously funny, wacky version of what would’ve happened if (the bear) didn’t go into cardiac arrest and die and instead went on a killing spree."

The actor’s fans have had some interesting reactions to his latest project, and so did Jenna.

“I just can’t even believe that this is based on a true story,” she said during the interview.

Ferguson said he understands Jenna's reaction, and said that it's been an interesting project to promote.

"I haven't done a lot of film, so to do one and to have it be this thing that people are talking about and having reaction videos and watching the trailer, I'm like, 'What is happening?'" he said.

Banks even had a hard time not laughing when she initially told Ferguson about the film.

"She just could barely get through the pitch even," he recalled.

Jenna was curious to know how Ferguson reacted at the time.

"Were you like, 'OK, let's do it'?" she asked.

"Absolutely! (I was like) 'I'm in!" he replied.

"Cocaine Bear" also stars Ray Liotta, who died at the age of 67 in May. The film is one of the last projects the actor worked on before his death.

Ferguson recently welcomed a son with his husband, Justin Mikita, and is currently starring in "Take Me Out” on Broadway.