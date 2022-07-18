Every time J. Lo has worn a wedding dress in a movie

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married in Las Vegas over the weekend. Lopez wore two dresses for the occasion. The first was a classic floor-length white gown with a high neckline which she wore in one of her movies, according to Lopez's website.

“I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” Lopez wrote, not specifying the film.

For the ceremony, Lopez changed into a Zuhair Murad gown with a veil and off-the-shoulder sleeves. Murad also designed Lopez's beaded gown from the 2022 movie "Marry Me." Affleck joined her at the premiere of that music-filled rom-com.

The question is, which old movie is the first dress from? Lopez, who is a prolific actor in addition to being a recording artist and performer, has worn many wedding dresses in movies over the years.

Some of the best J. Lo movies also happen be romantic movies about weddings, like the recent movie "Marry Me" and the classic "The Wedding Planner." Lopez, 52, is also set to star in the upcoming movie "Shotgun Wedding."

So, yes: Her filmography has an undeniable nuptial theme. Fittingly, she also starred in a movie alongside her now-husband, Affleck — though "Gigli" doesn't have a wedding scene. The stars announced their second engagement in April 2022 nearly 20 years after their first engagement in 2002.

'The Wedding Planner' (2001)

Mary Fiore, Lopez's character in this classic, may have been an unintentional trendsetter. A wedding planner, Mary does what she advises her clients never to do: Marries the wrong guy. At her father's urging, she weds a childhood friend, Mossimo (don't worry — the right guy isn't far behind).

For the ceremony, Mary wears a stark white, boatneck gown — which happens to look a lot like the Givenchy dress Meghan Markle wore to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

“I got a lot of texts about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress,” Pam Chilton, the movie's costume designer, told Glamour. “I’m like, “Well, I’m sure it’s a coincidence. But she was at a good rom-com age when the movie came out — she could have been watching it at sleepovers!”

'Maid in Manhattan' (2002)

Technically, Lopez doesn't wear a wedding dress in "Maid in Manhattan." But her floor-length, light pink chiffon evening gown could pass as a wedding dress for an unconventional bride.

Marisa (Lopez), a maid for a hotel, wears the gown at the tail-end of a two-day whirlwind romance with a hotel guest, Christopher Marshall (Ralph Fiennes). Christopher mistakes her for a guest after seeing her in a pristine, all-white ensemble complete with a Dolce and Gabbana coat and wide-leg trousers (which Lopez may have recreated during a red carpet look in 2022).

Speaking to InStyle at the time of the movie's release, costume designer Albert Wolsky called the movie a "Cinderella story," and the dress was chosen in that vibe.

'Enough' (2002)

"Enough" may feature a Lopez in a tulle-heavy wedding dress, but this is not a rom-com. In fact, the wedding scene symbolizes the start of Slim's (Jennifer Lopez) problems. Once she marries Mitch Hiller (Billy Campbell), it's that much harder to leave him.

A thriller with an all-too-real premise, "Enough" follows Slim's efforts to escape her marriage after Mitch becomes physically abusive.

'Monster in Law' (2005)

As with so many rom-coms, the question in "Monster in Law" is whether the couple will make it to the aisle. But the tension, here, isn't between bride and groom. It's between Lopez's character, Charlie Cantilini, and her to-be mother-in-law, Violet Fields, played by Jane Fonda.

Through a mixture of ice-cold intimidation and manipulation, Violet does what she can to prevent Charlie from ever wearing a wedding dress. Of course, eventually, she does — a white ballgown with gloves.

The only problem? Violet has decided to wear a white gown with gloves to the ceremony, too.

'El Cantante' (2006)

After starring as legendary singer Selena Quintanilla in "Selena" (1997), Lopez played another real-life figure in the music world in "El Cantante." This time, she's Nilda "Puchi" Lavoe, wife of salsa legend Héctor Lavoe (played by Marc Anthony, Lopez's husband at the time).

'Marry Me' (2022)

The dress in "Marry Me" is meant to be a showstopper, as it's part of the movie's wedding-themed plot. In the movie — which gets a bit meta — Lopez plays an international pop star named Kat Valdez with a hit single called ... wait for it ... "Marry Me."

She's supposed to marry her boyfriend, another pop star, on stage when cheating rumors break out, and she decides to pluck a random concert-goer from the crowd, who takes the form of Owen Wilson.

All the while, Kat in a metallic dress that weighed — according to Variety — 95 pounds. Costume designer Caroline Duncan told the outlet it required "five people to transport it and an entourage to get Jennifer in and out of it."

The dress was from Zuhair Murad’s bridal collection and, per Variety, had "nine layers constructed of silk taffeta, horsehair and tulle" as well as "sparkling crystals, silver, ruffles, embroidery and lace."

Lopez didn't wear this unwieldy number at her wedding to Affleck, but she did wear a dress by Murad.

'Shotgun Wedding' (2022)

"Shotgun Wedding" hasn't come out yet, but early photos show Lopez in a wedding gone seriously awry, as evidenced by her stained dress and look of shock .

The movie stars Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple who bring their family and friends to an exotic destination for a location wedding. Then, the entire wedding party gets taken hostage.

Yes, the premise is potentially grim — but Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Prime studios, indicated the tone is a light one, saying the movie is a blend of action, comedy and romance, per Variety.

Honorable mention: 'Selena' (1997)

Lopez never wears a wedding dress in the biopic "Selena," but the movie does feature a memorable engagement scene. Facing resistance from her family for their relationship, Lopez-as-Selena Quintanilla — by then, a famous singer — urges boyfriend and band member Chris Perez (Jon Seda) to elope, while (conveniently) wearing an all-white outfit. The real Quintanilla and Perez married in 1992, three years before her tragic death in a shooting at the age of 23.