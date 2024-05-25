Jennifer Lopez agrees with Netflix's marketing strategy for her new movie, "Atlas."

On Instagram, J. Lo shared a video of her going to see the billboard that Netflix recently put up that said, "DON’T F WITH J LO," in all caps.

"So a bunch of people were messaging me yesterday telling me about this billboard that Netflix put up for 'Atlas,' so I want to go see it for myself. OK, here it is!" she said in the clip before she got out her car to take a couple of pics with the sign.

"You guys got to watch the movie. (It) just came out today," she added.

In the comments, one person said, "My husband watched it and said this was one of your best movies ever."

Another wrote, "Don’t f--- with the Queen! ❤️."

J. Lo and Netflix's post comes after she brushed off a reporter during her "Atlas" press run for asking if she and her husband, Ben Affleck, were divorcing.

But before she could even answer the question, her co-star Simu Liu jumped in and said, “OK, we’re not doing that. Thank you so much, guys. We really appreciate it. Don’t come in here with that energy, please.”

J. Lo, who still had a smile on her face, turned to the reporter and added, “You know better than that.”

At the end of the conference, Liu praised Lopez for being a great co-star. He explained that she was the reason he wanted to be a part of the film.

“If I could just end on one thing,” he said. “Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I’m here and the reason why Sterling (K. Brown) was in this beautiful movie was because Jen cares. Jen cares about things like representation and diversity — and she’s a boss!”

In "Atlas," J. Lo plays a data analyst who distrusts artificial intelligence and goes on a mission to capture a renegade robot to save humanity from AI.

On Netflix, "Atlas" currently holds the No. 1 spot for being the top movie in the U.S. today.