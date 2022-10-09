Jennifer Lawrence says she lost a ‘sense of control’ after ‘Hunger Games’ came out

Jennifer Lawrence shot to superstardom a decade ago after the release of “The Hunger Games," followed by a series of career-defining films, including 2012's "Silver Linings Playbook," 2013's "American Hustle," and 2015's "Joy." But Lawrence has experienced firsthand that with great fame comes great pressure.

Lawrence reflected on this period of her career at the BFI London Film Festival’s “Screen Talk” series on Oct. 8, Variety reported. The 32-year-old actor opened up to British TV presenter and radio host Francine Stock about the success of the first film in the “Hunger Games” franchise and how its prominence in pop culture affected her personally, as well as the course of her career.

“I think I lost a sense of control,” she explained. “Between ‘The Hunger Games’ coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012’s ‘Silver Lining Playbook’], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision.

She went on to say that it's hard to reflect on the years that followed because of the "loss of control" she experienced.

Ten years after the franchise’s debut and winning best actress at the 2013 Academy Awards, Lawrence said that she has been able to regain her own sense of identity at this point in her career and that acting feels "personal" for "the first time in a long time."

Later this month, Lawrence’s newest project "Causeway" will premiere in theaters and stream on AppleTV+ in November. The movie is a psychological drama that stars Lawrence as a soldier, which A24 describes as “an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans” in a description on its official website.

Jennifer Lawrence is starring in the upcoming psychological drama "Causeway." Chris Pizzello / AP

When speaking to Vogue for her October cover story, Lawrence said she didn’t know what drew her to “Causeway” at first, before adding, “I think I was just off-the-bat drawn to the rhythm. I like a fast-paced Marvel movie as much as the next person. But I do miss the slow melody of a character-driven story.”

During the London Film Festival, Lawrence drew comparisons between her experience working on her newest film to working on the 2010 film “Winter’s Bone,” stating that “Causeway” felt akin to her own “diary pages.”

Lawrence started to work on “Causeway” in 2019 before the start of the Covid pandemic, which ultimately paused the project. In the three years since the inception of the movie, the “Red Sparrow” star experienced a few personal milestones of her own.

The actor tied the knot with gallerist Cooke Maroney in October 2019. Amid the pandemic, the newlyweds went on to welcome their first child together, a son named Cy.

When she was pregnant with her first child, Lawrence gave a rare insight into her personal life during an interview with Vanity Fair in November 2021.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," Lawrence expressed.

During her interview for the October 2022 Vogue cover story, she also opened up about life as a new mother, explaining, “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.’ I just stared. I was just so in love.”