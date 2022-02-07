Jennifer Garner shares the awkward details of her first kiss

First kisses can be magical. And they can be awkward.

Guess which one Jennifer Garner experienced?

As the star of the upcoming film "The Adam Project" related on Sunday during a question-and-answer session that was part of her receiving Harvard's Hasty Pudding 2022 Woman of the Year Award, it was a memorable smooch, but not one she's particularly fond of.

"It was a guy named Matt Crittenden," she explained, as reported in People magazine. "He tried to go further than a kiss, and I swatted it away."

Jennifer Garner at the Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year 2022 on Feb. 5 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Scott Olsen / Getty Images

Alas, as she noted: "He broke up with me the next day because he said I was a prude, which was a badge I've worn proudly ever since. I was 18!"

We're not sure what's sweeter: Her reaction to the kiss or the fact that Jennifer Garner, now 49, was 18 when she had that first kiss!

In any case, the "13 Going on 30" star moved on just fine; she's been married twice, first to actor Scott Foley and then to Ben Affleck, with whom she has three kids: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9.

A quick kiss for the Pudding Pot from Garner. Erin Clark / Boston Globe via Getty Images

"I am turning 50 in over two months," Garner continued after the ceremony, which was followed by a good-natured roast. "I'm so excited. Just this morning, I was starting to make some plans and get a little serious. I'm a last-minute planner."

Smooches all around at the parade ahead of the Hasty Pudding honors! Scott Olsen / Getty Images

That said, we're left wondering if her old flame ever had any regrets. After all, we have it from a very reliable source that Garner is a marvelous smoocher. As Anne Hathaway, who co-starred with Garner in "Valentine's Day," revealed to British GQ in 2010: "Jennifer Garner — now that girl can movie kiss. I gotta say that girl can really give it some up there."