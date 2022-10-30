Need a last-minute Halloween costume? Jennifer Garner has you covered

If you're a mom in need of an easy, last-minute Halloween costume, look no further than Jennifer Garner's Instagram.

The 50-year-old mom of three joined in the hilarious Spirit Halloween costume bag meme where people post their own pictures and funny costume descriptions that you'll never find on the shelves.

Garner's take on the meme was a "Late for the Bus Mom" costume, which includes accessories like a "wet hair wig" and "lukewarm coffee." She shared the meme on Instagram, along with a photo of her wearing the exact outfit.

"If you're looking for a last minute costume idea, I got you covered," Garner posted.

Moms everywhere most certainly had a side-splitting laugh at the sight of the "Yes Day" actress with soaking wet hair, wearing a blue monogrammed bathroom and slippers while holding a big ol' mug of something caffeinated.

Garner shared a silly photo of herself "in costume." Instagram

Other items included in her costume parody are: "Cell phone mid-podcast" and "Will and determination." Not included items are listed as "Child already waiting in the car" and "lunchbox forgotten on kitchen counter."

Hilariously, the words "undergarments optional" are at the bottom of the bag, reminding us that when you're living the mom life, sometimes you've just gotta make it work!

"literally me except not showered," commented one fan on the post.

"I wore this twice this week already because I'm the queen of Halloween," wrote another person.

"it's the undergarments optional for me, because sometimes the bra just doesn't make it under the oversized sweatshirt," wrote a fellow mom.

Garner is mom to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. She’s been open about both her wins as a mom and her mom fails, including one relatable Instagram post that showed how she looks getting out of the family car.

"Every single time I get out of the car," she captioned the pic. "How? Why?" she added, using the hashtags #notstaged #notaproblem #ivegotit and #iknowyoufeelme

All parents can definitely feel Garner's Halloween costume choice —with or without the undergarments!

Related: