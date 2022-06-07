Jeff Goldblum sharing popcorn with Princess Diana at the London premiere of the original "Jurassic Park" is a quintessential '90s flashback.

The "Jurassic Park: Dominion" star remembered his surreal brush with royalty nearly 30 years ago at the first "Jurassic Park" premiere, which he reflected on during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at Monday's red carpet event for the latest installment of the franchise.

“I’ll tell you, you know, the first one we had, I’m remembering London,” Goldblum said. “We showed it to — speaking of the Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee — we showed it to Princess Diana, and we had a kind of a royal screening.”

Princess Diana attends the premiere of "Jurassic Park" in London on July 15, 1993. On the left, from left to right, are star Ariana Richards, director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw, and stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough. Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

Goldblum, 69, recalled being at the 1993 premiere with director Steven Spielberg and fellow star Sam Neill near him while Princess Diana sat next to him.

He said the two even shared some popcorn.

“That’s all I can say,” Goldblum joked. “No, I was very much a gentleman and she was a spectacular lady.”

Diana, who died at 36 in a car crash in 1997, was pictured at the premiere greeting the cast and director of the hit movie that spawned a franchise now in its sixth installment.

Ariana Richards, whose famously terrified expressions as a young Lex Murphy were part of several iconic scenes in the original film, also remembered the encounter with the Princess of Wales during the 25th anniversary of "Jurassic Park" in 2018. In a series of throwback photos on Instagram, she shared a newspaper picture showing her being greeted by Diana.

While Richards is now retired from acting, Goldblum is reprising his role of Dr. Ian Malcolm for the fourth time in the series.

“Yes, 30 years, jeez," Goldblum said. "I never did anything that lasted 30 years, like, this is kind of an amazing, you know, trippy little experience,” he shared.

Goldblum is joined in "Jurassic World: Dominion" by Neill and Laura Dern, his castmates from the original "Jurassic Park," as well as "Jurassic World" regulars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.