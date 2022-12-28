Jeff Goldblum shares cozy family pic with his wife and 2 kids celebrating Hanukkah

Jeff Goldblum is spreading the "light, blessings and love."

On Dec. 26, The "Jurassic Park" actor posted a picture on Instagram of his family snuggled up around a menorah in celebration of Hanukkah. Goldblum, 70, wore a blue sweater and his wife, Emilie Livingston, 39, wore a fuchsia sweater while their two kids, River Joe, 5, and Charlie Ocean, 7, wore button-up shirts.

"Sending light, blessings, and love from my family to you, to yours, to everyone, everywhere," Goldblum captioned the post, in part.

The "Independence Day" actor told TODAY in November that being an older parent makes him see his wife in a different way.

“It’s amazing, it’s revivifying, and makes my relationship with Emilie, frankly, enhanced” he said blushing. “Seeing (my wife) in this new role is unbelievable. She’s heroic beyond imagination.

He said keeping up with their little ones is a real task.

“And it’s challenging and it’s sometimes maddening and very volatile. As you know, at 3 and 5, 5 and 7 they can be like feral creatures unleashed," he said.

But he wouldn't trade it for the world.

"Sweet and amazing — it’s great,” he said.