Jason Momoa knows how to bust a move.

On Friday, Nov. 11, Momoa, 43, shared two behind-the-scenes videos of his 15-year-old daughter, Lola, teaching him and his "Slumberland" co-star Marlow Barkley her choreographed dance.

The trio looked like they had a fun time dancing along to Dua Lipa's 2020 hit song “Don’t Start Now."

In one clip, Lola danced along with her dad and Barkley while they were both dressed as their characters on a green-room set. In the second clip, they debuted their moves outside while Lola helped them stay on beat.

"My baby girl and @marlowbarkley teaching us a @dualipa dance," Momoa captioned the slideshow.

In "Slumberland," Momoa plays an outlaw named Flip who helps a young girl (Barkley) travel through a dreamworld to see her late father (Kyle Chandler).

On Nov. 9, a few days before the movie premiered on Nov. 11, Momoa attended the L.A premiere of "Slumberland" with Lola and his 13-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf.

While Momoa spoke to E! News on the red carpet, Lola adorably crashed her dad's interview and said that she had an "incredible" time being with him on-set.

Lola even revealed how one of her ideas made it into the movie.

Lola Iolani Momoa and Jason Momoa attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Slumberland" at AMC Century City 15 on November 09, 2022 in Century City, California. Araya Doheny / WireImage

“Me and my friends choreographed a dance routine to ‘Don’t Start Now’ by Dua Lipa and then my dad loved the dance so he put it in the movie," she said.

Momoa explained that Barkley was a big fan of the dance and it just made sense to have it in the film.

“We put it in like a little dream sequence,” he said.